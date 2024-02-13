Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo Re-Create the ‘Thriller’ Hook Step From Their Popular Movie

Mark Ruffalo was honored with the 2772nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, February 8, and his closest co-star, Jennifer Garner, paid him a fun-filled tribute. The actors who had first starred together in the hit 2004 rom-com 13 Going on 30 reunited once again for the public honor. During the ceremony, The Adam Project actress revealed that Ruffalo almost dropped out of the iconic Thriller song recreation since he hated the dance process. The close friends then went on to re-create the legendary dance moves from their popular movie to the delight of the audience present.

shared the adorable moment on his Instagram with a caption of gratitude, "Jennifer, it’s been twenty years of everything. To have you there today giving me a star was so perfect and so beautiful and moving to me. Thank you old friend. So grateful for your panache, class, and humor. You are one of the greatest people. Thank you." As per People, the Daredevil actress praised her co-star and revealed, "We started to learn the dance. Our first rehearsal, I think it was Mark and Judy [Greer] and me, and Judy and I were both dancers growing up and poor Mark didn't know that. And he came in and he hated the rehearsal process so much he almost dropped out," Garner shared while delivering her speech on the podium.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Frazer Harrison

Calling the Avengers star 'cute' she added, "rom-com success to the scruffy hair, the untucked cute button down, both of which became like the norm for cute guys everywhere for the next 20 years." “I wonder if these esteemed ladies enjoyed Mark's anxiety as much as I did,” Garner continued. “I wonder if he tried to drop out of their films, like he did out of ours after the first rehearsal of the 'Thriller' dance where Mark went from kind of shocked that we actually had to do this, to antsy, to deathly quiet, to 'Bro, this is not for me." "It didn't help that it took me 3 hours to learn what Jen mastered in about 20 minutes!" Ruffalo joked about the time. "To work with you, Mark, is to love you, I don't care what anyone says," Garner said, while also adding that it was “a privilege” to know him.

Garner, who filled in for Laura Dern and Don Cheadle on short notice was incredibly thrilled to have gotten the chance to honor her costar. Actors Barry Keoghan and Lili Reinhart, director Joss Whedon of Avengers, and President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige were among the other celebrities present on the occasion. Ruffalo posted a carousel of images from the star-studded event on Instagram with the caption, "Thank you thank you thank you. This star is not only mine, but for everyone who’s been a part of my life."