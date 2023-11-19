Affairs that ruined these celebrities' Hollywood careers.

Relationships are generally complicated, but if they involve infidelity, that too, celebrity affairs, it gets messier. We have seen plenty of such examples in the entertainment industry, from Oscar winners to reality stars and singers to sports icons. The renowned names have experienced the pain and humiliation of "bad behavior," which not only took a toll on their relationships but also put a halt in their careers. While some famous names managed to dodge the bullet, others bore the brunt.

1. Billy Crudup

Crudup's cheating scandal paused his career after he ditched his girlfriend and a fellow actor, Mary-Louise Parker of eight years, who was apparently seven months pregnant with his child. He betrayed her with his "Stage Beauty" co-star, Claire Danes, in 2003. Before the infidelity news broke out, Crudup was establishing himself as a talented actor, earning praise in films like Without Limits, Almost Famous, and Big Fish. Danes later recalled, "I was just in love with him and needed to explore," per US Weekly.

2. Rupert Sanders

Rupert Sanders's cheating scandal cost him his marriage and career. The British film director had a promising career start with the Universal Pictures' fairy tale live-action Snow White and the Huntsman as his debut film. However, a few weeks later, Sanders and his film actress Kristen Stewart were caught in a compromising situation. After the betrayal went public, he issued a public apology to his wife of ten years, Liberty Ross, and Stewart cheated on co-star and boyfriend Robert Pattinson.

3. Jude Law

Jude Law betrayed his ladylove with a nanny, which turned into a celebrity spectacle and went public in 2005. He later issued an apology to his then-fiancee Sienna Miller, "I just want to say I am deeply ashamed and upset that I've hurt Sienna and the people most close to us," reported PEOPLE. He continued, "There is no defense for my actions, which I sincerely regret." He previously enjoyed the A-list title in Hollywood, but it took years to rebound.

4. Lee AnRimes and Eddie Cibrian

Their infidelity began when Rimes met Cibrian, who was then married to future "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Brandi Glanville. Rimes was also married at the time to dancer Dean Sheremet. However, their relationship fell apart, and Glanville, the mother of Cibrian's two kids, overshadowed Rimes's acting profession. Although she earned six Grammy nominations and won two of them, after the cheating act, her career sank. Consequently, Cibrian was reported to be living off his wife's income.

5. Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods had become a brand name, but it just took some extramarital affairs to ruin it all. His reputation sank in 2009 when his romantic rendezvous' were unearthed. Woods was married to Swedish model Elin Nordegren since 2004, and just when she gave birth to their second child, his relationship with another woman emerged. After further investigations, it was found that he had not one but many dalliances, reported the New York Post. Consequently, he lost huge endorsement deals worth billions.

6. Gavin Rossdale

Rossdale broke into the entertainment industry in the mid-90s with his rock band Bush. Despite making his name, he was famous as Mr. Gwen Stefani because of his long marriage with the vocalist. But, it all fell apart when his alleged affair with a nanny surfaced in the media. Stefani found out about it in 2015 through illicit texts and photos, reported E! News. In 2017, Rossdale told The Guardian, "Well, if you divorce America's sweetheart, you're in trouble."

7. Ben Affleck

Aside from the Bennifer saga, Affleck was most famous for portraying Batman in "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. But in 2015, he was caught in a cheating controversy where he was allegedly involved with a nanny while still married to ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Although Affleck's representatives denied the accusations, Garner and the Gone Girl actor parted ways soon after. This wasn't the only infidelity scandal he was embroiled in. He was linked with "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus.

8. Jesse James

Jesse James has been one of the most shamed celebrities when it comes to cheating scandals. He was happily married to actor Sandra Bullock. The duo were married for several years, and the actress even dedicated her Oscar award for The Blind Side in 2010. However, soon after, the allegations of his affair surfaced in the media. Consequently, he had to publicly apologize to her, and James checked into a rehabilitation center. Bullock then filed for divorce the same year.

9. Ryan Phillipe

After Phillipe and Witherspoon starred in the 1999 romantic drama Cruel Intentions, their ardent followers were heavily invested in the on-screen pair. Later, they got married and had to two kids, and fans believed it was their "happily ever after." However, the relationship fell apart after eight years of marriage, and rumors said he cheated on Witherspoon. Although they didn't speak about any cheating scandals, Phillipe's career couldn't take off after his reputation was marred in the media.

10. Meg Ryan

Ryan was America's in-demand actress, bagging the lead roles in successful films like Sleepless in Seattle, When Harry Met Sally, City of Angels, and You've Got Mail. However, her image was ruined after rumors of her alleged affair with ace actor Russell Crowe surfaced in the media. This was cited as the reason for her divorce from her husband of nine years, Dennis Quaid. But, she clarified, "My marriage was breaking up long before it became a matter of public discussion."





