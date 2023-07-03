Gwen Stefani Celebrates News About Finally Receiving Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: “Feels Like a Dream”

Gwen Stefani is living in dreamland. The 53-year-old Hollaback Girl singer shared on Instagram on July 1 that learning she will receive a plaque on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024 "feels like a dream."

The singer posted a photo of herself while she was in elementary school, per PEOPLE. “Who’s gonna tell her she’s receiving a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?!” she wrote in the Instagram caption, addressing her younger self. “This feels like a dream!! thank u to everyone who made this possible.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

The No Doubt frontwoman's post also featured a more current image of her smiling and sporting her recognizable blonde hair styled in loose waves. The haircut seemed to be a sweet homage to the one she wore in the flashback photo.

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be awarded to Kerry Washington, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michelle Yeoh, Brandy Norwood, Chris Pine, and Maggie Gyllenhaal as part of the class of 2024, which was officially announced the previous week.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

This comes after Stefani stood by her husband Blake Shelton as he received a Hollywood star in May of this year. At a special ceremony where the 46-year-old country singer and The Voice coach received recognition on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Stefani spoke in honor of her loving husband. A speech was also given by Adam Levine and Carson Daly, who is a close friend of Blake's and even officiated the couple's wedding in 2021.

"The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream and you are part of the American dream," Stefani said onstage. "And everybody knows you are my dream come true. I love you."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Diabetes Foundation

The No Doubt singer said, "It blows my mind to be here today," as Shelton received a star, adding that she and "the boys," referring to her sons Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, "could not be more proud." Later, Shelton lauded Stefani in his own statement, calling his marriage to her the best thing he had ever done. "I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen, so this is just icing on the cake," he said.

As Stefani released a song after two years, the doting husband wrote a beautiful Instagram post for her, supporting her. "My wife put out a new song today... you know... THE GWEN STEFANI! Go listen people! It's a hit," Shelton wrote to his followers, alongside a photo of the single artwork. "I'm so proud of you, @gwenstefani!"

