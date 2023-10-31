Former President Donald Trump made a startling revelation during a speech to his supporters in Sioux City, Iowa. Trump, who is no stranger to legal wranglings, claimed to be burdened with a whopping $100 million in legal fees, exacerbating his financial woes as he deals with a slew of civil and criminal cases, per The Hill.

Trump bemoaned the fact that his foray into politics had cost him billions of dollars and expressed frustration over the mounting legal bills. He claimed that he had declined numerous opportunities to profit from his position as President because he believed it would create a conflict of interest and undermine his respect for the office.

"It’s cost me a couple of billion dollars to be a politician. Everyone else makes, they make [money]. I said, ‘No, we can’t do that.’ I could have made a fortune. The countries are coming [and saying,] ‘We’d like to build a job and we’d like to have you involved.’ Billions. I say, I tell my kids, ‘Sorry, kids, we can’t do it. I’m president.’ I respected the office," Trump admitted.

"And of course, then they made it much worse with legal fees. I have $100 million worth of legal fees,” Trump stated. "And they’re doing good. At least I have good lawyers, because you can spend $100 million and have lousy lawyers too. It happens."

These remarks were made against the backdrop of ongoing legal battles, which included both civil and criminal cases. Notably, the former president is currently the subject of four criminal cases. Two of these are federal cases brought by special counsel Jack Smith, who is charging Trump with a total of 37 felony counts stemming from his alleged retention of classified documents and refusal to turn them over. In a second federal case, Trump is accused of four felonies related to his attempts to retain power after the 2020 election.

Fact check:



Don is too cheap to pay for anything. Campaign money out from the backs of his Kool-Aid drikers has paid for all his legal fees.



Fact check complete. — Red Hibiscus (@RedHibiscus23) October 30, 2023

Trump is facing two state criminal cases in addition to the federal charges. In Georgia, he faces 13 charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) in connection with his efforts to overturn the state's election results. In addition, Trump is facing 34 felony counts in New York for allegedly falsifying business records in connection with a hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election.

That's like 1/10th Mar-a-Lago, or a couple of trees around the estate. — VeRiTasOrDare (@VeRiTasOrDare) October 30, 2023

Prior to the start of the civil fraud case, Trump slammed it as a "scam" and a "sham," insisting it was a continuation of the "greatest witch hunt of all time." The former president also slammed the judge presiding over the case, Arthur Engoron, accusing him of partisan bias and claiming that the case was an attempt to influence the presidential election in 2024, per Sky News.

Awwww, poor baby! Maybe he’ll learn not to “crime” every day. — lalink1 (@lalink1) October 30, 2023

People took to Reddit to share their opinions on Trump's speech. One person said, "It's a call to his bamboozled MAGA sucker base to send more millions of dollars to the poor billionaire crook who's down on his luck." Another person added, "We live in the time when criminals can complain that being criminals is expensive if caught and really think that should change things for them." A third person noted, "The RNC has been paying his fees. And his Save America PAC. He isn’t spending out his own pocket."

