Here’s How Britney Spears is Burning Through Her $60M Fortune

There are significant concerns arising two and a half years after Britney Spears was liberated from her 13-year conservatorship, during which her father Jamie Spears managed her personal affairs and finances. Some question whether transitioning her abruptly back into independent life without support was the best course of action.

At 42, the "Princess of Pop" married her third husband, actor Sam Asghari, aged 30, in June 2022, following a relationship that began in 2016, before they split. Adding to the tragedies, her sons Preston, aged 18, and Jayden, aged 17, relocated to Hawaii with their father Kevin Federline, aged 46. They publicly appealed to their mother to cease sharing videos on Instagram that featured her undressing and dancing.

Sources in the US have revealed that despite selling over 150 million records, the Oops!...I Did It Again singer is currently leading an increasingly isolated and dysfunctional life. Concerns about Spears' splurging habits and constant outings to luxurious places have made waves among her management, as reported by TMZ. A source disclosed that Spears has been frequenting French Polynesia, treating herself to private jets, opulent accommodations, and personal staff, all at considerable expense. Additionally, she's been embarking on monthly excursions to Hawaii, with each trip costing around £280,000, where she resides in the presidential suite at the Four Seasons hotel.

A source, according to The U.S. Sun, revealed, "There is no one looking after Britney. Her life is in freefall. She has no focus and no one is telling her that she is at risk of flittering away all of the earnings she worked so hard for. She is living like there’s no tomorrow." Adding further, the source expressed their concern by disclosing how the scenario was opposite when she was under conservatorship. "Her finances were so tightly watched when she was in the conservatorship. There were times when she had to ask her backing dancers to pay for dinner and she was basically given meagre pocket money from her own accounts. Now it’s like she’s gone from one extreme to the other. It’s worrying to think what could happen in just a few short years if she blows through her fortune," they shared.

During her conservatorship, there were accusations of financial mismanagement. Despite Spears being obligated to undertake numerous profitable tours, Las Vegas residencies, album releases, TV appearances, and product launches, the earnings did not align with what was anticipated. Notably, her father received a monthly payment of £12,000 during this time. Even though the conservatorship ended in 2021, it was only recently that the legal disputes surrounding it were resolved. Spears was instructed to pay £3.2 million in fees to her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, and an additional £1.6 million for her father's legal expenses.