These 8 Presidents Allegedly Had Affairs While Still in the White House

Inside the Reported Scandals of America's Most Infamous Presidents

Being the President of a country comes with immense responsibility. From making decisions concerning the nation to choices that affect the rest of the world, it’s no easy feat. The kind of choices made by such powerful people go down in history as either good or bad and speak volumes about their reputation. Speaking of decisions, it isn’t just Hollywood or the entertainment industry riddled with news about affairs. Scandals have taken place even in the world of politics involving some of the most powerful men who have shaped the country as it’s known today. So, let's take a lot of some of the presidents who allegedly had clandestine affairs with people other than their spouses while they were still in power.

1. Franklin D. Roosevelt

First on the list is perhaps a shocker for many admirers of this beloved late former President. Franklin D. Roosevelt, known for his still strong morals and hunger for justice, is one of the States’ most beloved former presidents. He held the position between 1933 to the year he passed away: 1945. According to historical records maintained by the National Park Service, Roosevelt was reportedly romantically linked with his wife Eleanor Roosevelt’s secretary, Lucy Mercer Rutherfurd. Here's a plot twist: she was also his wife’s cousin. Per PBS, Eleanor had uncovered her husband’s ties to her cousin via a plethora of love letters. Despite the offer of a divorce on the table, they continued to be married.

2. John F. Kennedy

John F. Kennedy goes down in history as one of the most memorable Presidents, known for the charm and influence he held. The late former President appeared deeply in love with his wife, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, and for many back then, it would have been a difficult ordeal to imagine him being with anyone else other than Jacqueline. However, per People, before the tragic death of Kennedy, multiple women from universities and even staff members from the White House alleged he was romantically involved with them. These baffling claims shocked many who were loyalists of Kennedy. Furthermore, he was also said to have been smitten by the late actress Marilyn Monroe, per Glamour. While tabloids went gaga about this alleged affair, neither party confirmed their possible love story. The truth is perhaps literally buried with them...

3. Lydon B. Johnson

Former President Lydon B. Johnson is another POTUS member whose scandal rocked the world. Johnson held office between 1963 and 1969 and was married to Lady Bird Johnson. Like any other couple, they too were head over heels for each other. They were seldom apart, but then, after Texas Monthly uncovered news of Johnson’s tryst with a woman named Alice Glass, things changed between them. While neither directly addressed the scandal, their distant behavior spoke volumes, insinuating the truth. Per The Oklahoman, he was said to have been in cahoots with another lady from the White House, Helen Gahagan. Nonetheless, after his scandals came to light, the husband and wife weren’t spotted in public as much in comparison to before.

4. Gerald R. Ford

Apart from being president, Gerald R. Ford and Kennedy had one other common thread tying them together: both were said to have indulged in a romance with an East German spy named Ellen Rometsch. According to The Washington Post, Johnson’s protege Bobby Baker accused Ford of allegedly having a scandalous time with Rometsch. After such accusations spread like wildfire, the spy was said to have been deported back to her home country, per The New York Daily News. Representatives of Ford continue to deny his ties with the spy to date despite the conspiracies.

5. George H.W. Bush

George H.W. Bush was another noteworthy late president known for the change he paved for the country. He reportedly had a fairytale love story with his wife Barbara Bush from 1945 until 2018: that’s 75 years of blissful marriage! However, it wasn’t a bed of roses, according to Susan Page’s book, The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty. Per the book, Bush was involved in an alleged affair with his aide Jennifer Fitzgerald that reportedly drove the late president’s wife to suicidal thoughts, as per Business Insider. Despite the denial from both members, rumors suggest Bush was with Fitzgerald for about 18 years, as suggested by Randy Taraborrelli’s book Grace & Steel.

6. Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton are perhaps one of the most eminent power couples in the political realm. Nothing could come between the dynamic duo, right? Although their marriage continued, Clinton’s connection with a White House intern named Monica Lewinsky became global news. He had profusely denied having 'sexual relations with that woman' when the scandal first broke out. However, as per The New York Times, Clinton eventually confessed to the affair. Likewise, he was also accused of sexual misconduct with multiple women while married to his wife. Still, the husband and wife have been married since 1975 and have not gotten divorced.

7. George W. Bush

George W. Bush served as President between 2001 and 2009. He quickly became the center of attention after he was accused of sexual assault and rape. As per Newsweek, Margie Schoedinger slammed the former President with a lawsuit in 2002 about the aforementioned allegations. Do note that Schoedinger sadly passed away due to suicide just a year after the genesis of her case. With the primary alleged victim deceased, there wasn’t much for the case to go on, and was dismissed a year after her death. Bush remains married to his wife Laura, whom he married in 1977. The former President continues to deny the claims against him.

8. Donald Trump

Ending the list with a bang is none other than former President Donald Trump! He’s been in the hot seat for the many alleged affairs he’s had in the past. Whether it was during his marriages with Marla Maples and Ivana Trump or even his ongoing betrothal with his current wife, Melania Trump, he’s known to have had alleged affairs while being their husband. Adult film star Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model, have both claimed to have extra-marital affairs with the real estate mogul, as was reported by The Guardian. To date, he’s been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, according to Business Insider, claims he strongly denies to date.

Note: If you are having thoughts about taking your own life or know of anyone who is, please contact The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433). Likewise, if you are being subjected to sexual assault or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).