Here's How Prosecutors Explained the Deleted CCTV Footage of Jeffrey Epstein's First Suicide Attempt

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in his prison cell on 10 August 2019, his death has been mired with controversies from the start. As per The US Sun, prosecutors believed that the security footage obtained during his first suicide attempt was 'deleted by mistake' causing a grave technical error. Prosecutors said in a letter submitted to Manhattan Federal Court that the video was not saved by the automatic backup systems either. They wrote: “The requested video no longer exists on the backup system and has not since at least August 2019 as a result of technical errors.”

The missing tape was shot on July 22 and 23, two weeks before the sex offender's death in a separate cell, outside the one Epstein shared with suspected quadruple killer Nick Tartaglione. Authorities alleged that after Epstein made a vain effort to hang himself, former police officer Tartaglione intervened and dialed for assistance. The infamous financer died on August 10 in what the New York City medical examiner declared to be a suicide, but his attorneys contest that conclusion. He was the only person sent to the other cell. Two of the CCTV cameras outside Epstein's cell had malfunctioned shortly after his death in August, and the FBI came into the picture for investigation. One of his attorneys, Marc Fernich, said the missing video "only adds to the unanswered questions and deepens the air of mystery surrounding (Epstein's) death, feeding the perception that the public will never really know what happened and that the powers that be aren't really interested in finding out".

As per BBC, on July 25, Epstein was discovered partially conscious and suffering from neck injuries in his prison cell. Following this event, he was put on suicide watch. Concerns persisted regarding the July recording, which was reported missing at first but was then said to have been found by jail personnel. According to New York City media reports, "the footage contained on the preserved video was for the correct date and time, but captured a different tier than the one where Cell-1 was located" was said in a letter submitted by Assistant US Attorneys Jason Swergold and Maurene Comey.

Between 2002 and 2005, Epstein was charged with bribing underage girls to engage in sexual acts at his residences in Manhattan and Florida. His arrest took place on July 6. In a contentious 2008 agreement, he pleaded guilty to a lower charge of soliciting and obtaining a minor for prostitution, sparing him from facing comparable charges. Conspiracy theories claiming the rich hedge fund manager, who had influential connections including Prince Andrew, Donald Trump, and Bill Clinton, did not commit suicide have surfaced since his passing.

As per The Hill, Mark Epstein, the disgraced convict's brother believed the investigation was botched, “Well, first of all, you’re saying ‘that investigation.’ It doesn’t seem to have been much of an investigation at all. That’s the real question,” he said. “Because things like the EMT and the medical personnel at the hospital, none of them have ever been questioned,” Epstein continued. “And they have found that to be odd, because they’re always questioned, especially in high-profile cases.” Mark stated that his brother "had dirt on people" and implied that there might have been foul play involved in his untimely death.

