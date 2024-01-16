Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of child abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Charges against Bath & Body Works founder and art collector Leslie Wexner have emerged in recently disclosed court records relating to the civil litigation against the late Jeffrey Epstein. The documents, which were disclosed by U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska of the Southern District of New York, shed light on Wexner and Epstein's close friendship.



Virginia Giuffre, who accused Epstein and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell of sex trafficking in 2015, testified in 2016 that she was forced to have many sexual encounters with Wexner. The 2015 civil action was settled in 2017, however, the latest release of records has resurfaced these charges. It's important to note that neither Wexner nor any of the other people named in the documents have been charged with a crime, and their presence indicates potential witnesses, victims, plaintiffs, or those with economic ties to Epstein and/or Maxwell, as reported by The Columbus Dispatch.

With an estimated $6 billion in wealth, Wexner launched The Limited in 1963, establishing a retail empire that includes Victoria's Secret, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Bath & Body Works. His substantial retail business influence and his humanitarian activities, such as a $100 million commitment to Ohio State University in 2010, have elevated him to a prominent figure in Columbus.

Wexner and Epstein's friendship was already public knowledge, with stories dating back to 2002 describing a "weird relationship" between the two. They were involved in a high-end housing development in New Albany, Ohio, where Wexner was the primary financier. Still, Epstein was declared a general partner, raising doubts about the dynamics of their partnership.

In addition, The New York Times reported in 2019 that Wexner had given Epstein "sweeping powers" over his finances, charitable donations, and personal expenses. This included Epstein signing Wexner's tax returns and managing his finances, which eventually led to the transfer of luxury items worth around $100 million.

New allegations against Bath & Body Works founder and art collector Leslie Wexner have emerged from the unsealed civil lawsuit brought against the late Jeffrey Epstein by an alleged victim of sex trafficking. https://t.co/0Ap73sqPSd — ARTnews (@artnews) January 12, 2024

The unsealed documents include Giuffre's 2016 deposition, in which she recounted her claims of being trafficked to prominent people, including Wexner. Wexner categorically denied any misconduct and said he was unaware of Epstein's unlawful activity. This intimate relationship has sparked speculation regarding the nature of their collaboration and the extent to which Wexner was aware of Epstein's illegal acts, reports Art News.

The newly released documents also shed light on Epstein's social circle, which included powerful figures such as former Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, as well as Prince Andrew of England. Epstein's impact extended beyond financial transactions, as evidenced by his friendship with Wexner and involvement in the Wexner Foundation for Jewish Education and Leadership.

As these details emerge, it's important to remember the victims of Epstein's sex trafficking organization, with Giuffre sharing specific and heartbreaking stories of the torture she suffered. The disclosed records highlight the importance of conducting a thorough inquiry into the acts of all those involved.

