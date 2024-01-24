Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, made quite a splash in the past with their blooming romance. The couple began dating in 2015 after meeting on the popular reality television singing competition The Voice. They’d both just been through a divorce in 2014 and bonded a lot before they decided to take their friendship to the next level. Ever since then, both Shelton and Stefani have been lovestruck and inseparable. That is, until recently, when the rumor mill suggested their marriage was on the rocks. A new Instagram post by Shelton seems to be cementing fans' suspicions about their love life. Is it over between the couple?

The U.S. Sun took note of Shelton’s Instagram post featuring another woman from his show, Barmageddon. The country singer took to the social media platform to share a sweet selfie of him and his 'buddy,' Lauren Alaina. The two appeared to be beaming as they huddled up next to each other.

Shelton sported a slick black and grey shirt and a bright smile as he leaned into the picture beside Alaina. He captioned the happy selfie by writing, “Playing against my buddy @laurenalaina tonight on the @barmageddonusa season finale…” He ended the caption by urging his fandom not to miss the show before it wraps up for a while.

While this might seem like a normal promotional post, many critics didn’t appear to see it that way. Some, in particular, took note of the presence of another woman in Shelton’s selfie instead of Stefani. One person remarked, “You need to start spending time with your wife before you lose her.” Someone else said, alarmed, “You’re going to lose your wife. Gwen is trusting you!

A third one echoed, “Watch out! You can lose Gwen…” More concerned fans began to flood the comment section with similar notions. A disgruntled fan claimed, “Gwen did a mistake trusting you.” The next one commented, “You’re going down.” A final one referred to Shelton’s alleged affair in the past, saying, “Not liking Blake. Once a cheater, always a cheater. Your wife is way too good for you.”

Likewise, many fans appeared rather concerned for Shelton and Stefani’s marriage, especially after noticing the amount of time the two have been spending apart. Shelton reportedly spent the New Year away from his wife and kids due to commitments to his work. Moreover, he’s been away from home a lot to film the aforementioned show. While it is a part of his schedule as a renowned singer, it continued to fuel rumors of an alleged split. Nonetheless, neither the couple nor their representatives have commented on their relationship. Moreover, Shelton’s Instagram profile picture still features Stefani’s glowing face, which may insinuate that things are just peachy between them for now.

