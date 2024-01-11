In a bizarre twist of events, the Clinton Presidential Center found itself in the middle of a storm as a seemingly innocent post celebrating World Typing Day quickly became a lethal rod for controversy. The social media post, featuring a picture of former President Bill Clinton typing his first-ever email in 1998, asked followers to guess the recipient. What followed was a wave of replies, all pointing to a name that has been a nightmare for Clinton for years: Jeffrey Epstein.

The Clinton orbital system on X is gravitationally wobbling in the wake of the passing Epstein sexual impropriety comet.



Hillary turned off replies on a Christmas post the other day, and now the Clinton Center plum deletes what should be a rather innocuous post. https://t.co/mRIRmBMPA6 — Max Murray (@MaxMurrayTweets) January 8, 2024

As the post gained attention, social media users swarmed the comments section with references to Epstein, the convicted sex offender with whom Clinton had a well-known connection. Nonetheless, the Clinton Presidential Center, faced with an unexpected wave of controversy, quickly deleted a post, leaving behind a digital trail of rumors and criticism. The tweet was, “On November 7, 1998, Pres. @BillClinton typed out and sent his first-ever email! Can you guess who it was to?” It also featured a picture of Clinton busy typing on a laptop, commemorating his first email in 1998.

The Clinton Presidential Center just deleted this post: pic.twitter.com/7JZY9i8pcE — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 8, 2024

As per a Daily Mail report, social media users did not hold back in their responses. One user commented, “Clinton Presidential Centers Head-Turning Post Backfires, Gets Deleted After Speculation Explodes,” Another user quipped, “D'OH! Clinton Presidential Center's Post and Pic Backfired SO Hilariously They Deleted It.” The founder of LibsofTikTok, Chaya Raichik, insinuated the predictability of the responses, asserting, “The Clinton Center just deleted this post. I’m sure you can guess what most of the comments and QT’s were before they closed replies and deleted the tweet.”

News outlets picked up on the drama, with headlines such as “Clinton Presidential Center removed a trivia question from social media after a slew of snarky responses about former President Clinton's ties to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein” being put forth by The Washington Times. The incident served as a stark reminder of the persistent cloud of controversy surrounding Clinton's ties to Epstein, especially as the former president was named in recently unsealed documents related to Epstein's sex trafficking case.

As per Mediaite, the timing could not have been worse for the Clinton camp, as the unsealed testimony from one of Epstein’s accusers was released just last week. As per the accuser, Epstein had claimed that "Clinton likes them young." This bombshell revelation, combined with Clinton’s numerous trips with Epstein and the latter’s White House visits, ignited the fire of speculation. However, as of now, there is no evidence to tie Clinton to these claims. A spokesperson for Clinton maintained in 2019 that the former President knew 'nothing about the terrible crimes' committed by Epstein. The controversy revolving around their relationship has lingered since the 1990s, with Epstein reportedly visiting the White House at least 17 times during Clinton’s presidency.

