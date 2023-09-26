The upcoming 2024 Presidential Election campaigns have been quite a fierce battle to watch since there is some pretty great competition afoot. While Republicans and Democrats go head to head against each other coming up with innovative ways to gain votes in the endgame, the polls are usually what determines who would potentially be leading to go on hopefully winning the ultimate honor of being elected President. As per reports, a recent poll between candidate Donald Trump and the current head of The State records Trump being leading the score by 10 points.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin C. Cox

According to The Washington Post, Biden is actually lagging behind the twice-impeached President during a “hypothetical November 2024 match”. The poll recorded the score between the two candidates, “Trump edges out Biden 51-42 in a head-to-head matchup.” It also clearly notes how far ahead and well Trump has been performing against his rival, Biden amid their respective party’s race to the presidency. As per sources, the GOP’s formal nomination procedure is all set to commence with the Iowa Caucus and the New Hampshire Primary in the month of January as per reports.

Although other candidates from the Republic party such as Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have been gaining popularity for his exemplary performance at the recent Debate, Trump is clearly still reigning victorious during his campaign. This perhaps paints a positive trajectory as to Trump’s possible success in getting re-elected as President once more after being defeated by Biden in 2019.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

The poll also highlighted some major points that may possibly affect Biden’s chance of getting re-elected. Reportedly, three-quarters of people point out problems such as his age being a primary factor in re-contesting for the 2024 Presidential Elections. The president is currently 82 years old and will be close to 90 when his term concludes. Another issue addressed was the aftermath of leadership under Biden’s command and how “a record number of Americans say they have become worse-off under his Presidency.”

Although the publication hub released the poll, their thoughts on it don’t appear to align with the results as compared to other polls conducted on this matter. And so they released a statement regarding their opinion of the outcome of it. “The Post-ABC poll shows Biden trailing Trump by 10 percentage points at this early stage in the election cycle, although the sizable margin of Trump’s lead in this survey is significantly at odds with other public polls that show the general election contest a virtual dead heat.”

#Trump is leading in the polls, but Biden leads in illegal immigrants, which makes Joe #Biden still ahead of Trump:



BREAKING: New Washington Post/ABC Poll shows Donald Trump leading Joe Biden by 10 POINTS.



Trump - 52%

Biden - 42% pic.twitter.com/GjY2NvlhWg — ParallelSociety (@West93903335) September 24, 2023

In conclusion, the Washington Post explained how bizarre they found the results of the poll to be and what it supposedly suggests. “The difference between this poll and others, as well as the unusual makeup of Trump’s and Biden’s coalition in this survey, suggests it is probably an outlier.”

