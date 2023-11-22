These Are 8 Celebrities Who Actually Found Success Due To Social Media

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein; Photo by Arturo Holmes; Photo by Steve Granitz

Social media has revolutionized stardom, enabling talented individuals like Halsey, Justin Bieber, and Kate Upton to leapfrog traditional Hollywood paths. Platforms such as YouTube helped catapult them from unknown names to global fame. Besides fostering connections, social media has also become a vital springboard for emerging talents these days, as was evident in the careers of Bieber and Shawn Mendes. This digital realm has helped reshape celebrity origins in the 21st century, freeing them from Hollywood's confines and allowing them to influence global pop culture more personally. Their success showcases the pivotal role of social media in cultivating a dedicated fan base, turning casual followers into loyal listeners.

1. Halsey

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle

Halsey's meteoric rise in the music industry is a testament to the power of social media in shaping careers. Her breakthrough came when she posted the song Ghost on SoundCloud, leading to a Twitter explosion and multiple record labels vying for her signature. Embracing a bold and outspoken presence on social media, Halsey transformed her following into a massive audience, propelling her debut album, Badlands, to platinum status. Capitalizing on pop culture trends, Halsey's 2012 cover song addressing Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' relationship went viral, laying the foundation for a swift ascent in popularity, as per Medium. Collaborating with industry heavyweights like Justin Bieber and The Chainsmokers, Halsey's tracks amassed hundreds of millions of streams.

2. Shawn Mendes

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Shawn Mendes catapulted into stardom, forging a remarkable career through the dynamic realm of social media. Originating from humble beginnings in Pickering, Ontario, Mendes harnessed the power of Vine, captivating audiences with six-second cover videos. His musical prowess and charisma garnered a massive following, attracting the attention of major record labels. By the age of 15, he signed with Island Records, as per Insider, launching a trajectory that led to Grammy performances and chart-topping albums. From acoustic ballads to Spanish-fusion duets, his versatility resonated with a broad audience. The release of albums like Handwritten and Wonder showcased his lyrical depth and vulnerability, earning him accolades and defying the notion of a one-hit-wonder.

3. Justin Bieber

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

Justin Bieber's meteoric rise to superstardom is a testament to the transformative power of social media. Discovered on YouTube in 2007, as per Billboard, Bieber's covers catapulted him from a small-town talent to a global phenomenon. Scooter Braun's click on a video of the 12-year-old singing Ne-Yo's So Sick marked the beginning of a career that defied norms. Bieber's journey, documented through social media and a series of revealing documentaries, showcases the symbiotic relationship between the artist and the digital realm. His chart-topping success extends from traditional album sales to dominating streaming services, solidifying his status as a 21st-century icon.

4. Bo Burnham

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

Bo Burnham, at just 16, was catapulted into the spotlight with a viral YouTube video, kickstarting a multifaceted career that includes comedy, directing, and acting. From his early days in suburban Boston to the global stage, Burnham's journey has unfolded through numerous platforms like YouTube, MTV, Vine, and eventually Netflix, as per Insider. His knack for blending humor with insightful commentary on modern life resonated with audiences. Moreover, Burnham's evolution from a teenage sensation to an award-winning writer-director showcases the potential social media holds for talent discovery and career development.

5. Kate Upton

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro

Kate Upton's ascent to stardom serves as a pioneering example of a model making a career through social media. Discovered at an open casting call at 15, Upton initially followed a traditional modeling trajectory. However, it was her viral YouTube dance videos, particularly one at a Los Angeles Clippers basketball game, that eventually led her to fame. Leveraging the power of social media, Upton amassed millions of followers, leading to modeling contracts and features in prestigious publications. Despite facing criticism and body image scrutiny, as per Shape, she embraced her unique appeal and became a vocal advocate for self-acceptance.

6. Alessia Cara

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leigh Vogel

Alessia Cara forged her career through social media, beginning with YouTube covers that caught the eye of Def Jam at just 16. Her debut single Here soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, reflecting her relatable, introverted style. Despite amassing fame, she maintains a down-to-earth persona, navigating the social media sphere with humor and self-deprecation. Her success, marked by Grammy wins, also aligned with her desire to create cohesive albums in a 'singles-driven' industry. Beyond the spotlight, she grapples with mental health, candidly sharing her struggles and emphasizing the importance of self-care.

7. Charlie Puth

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Simpson

Charlie Puth kickstarted his career through social media, a journey that began with a YouTube cover of Adele's Someone Like You. Discovered by Ellen DeGeneres, he signed with her record label at just 20, as per The Daily Beast. However, his breakthrough came unexpectedly when, without a record deal, he collaborated with DJ Frank E on the heartfelt tribute See You Again for Paul Walker, featured in Furious 7. The song topped iTunes charts globally and amassed millions of views. Puth's rise from a Berklee College of Music student to an Atlantic Records artist showcases the power of online platforms. While distancing from his early goofy YouTube videos, he maintains a diverse music career, collaborating with industry giants like Wiz Khalifa, Akon, and Jason Derulo.

8. The Weeknd

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, catapulted to stardom by crafting a career through the enigmatic corridors of social media. In 2011, he stealthily dropped three anonymous tracks on YouTube under the alias 'xoxxxoooxo,' shrouding himself in mystery, as per Insider. His seductive voice and elusive online presence captivated audiences, with Pitchfork hailing him as a musical revelation. The intrigue intensified when Canadian rapper Drake endorsed him, propelling The Weeknd into the mainstream. Unveiling himself gradually, Tesfaye maintained an aura of mystique, performing at exclusive venues and avoiding interviews. As he broke into the spotlight, collaborations with industry giants like Ariana Grande showcased his evolution.

