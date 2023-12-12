Former First Lady Michelle Obama is one of the most beloved personalities from the political realm who was highly praised by the public. Although she was the former President Barack Obama’s wife it didn’t stop her from making waves in her way, impacting the community for the better. She’s renowned for her compassionate and loving demeanor followed by her practical yet bubbly persona. The former First Lady doesn’t mince her words and is always down to extending a helping hand. Back in 2016, when former President Donald Trump was elected into power, Michelle wanted the transition process for him and his wife Melania Trump to go as smoothly as possible. Specifically, she wanted Melania to ease into the role and responsibilities of being a First Lady. But, it appears that Melania didn’t or rather still hasn’t taken her up on the offer.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool

According to a 2018 article by CNN, former First Lady Michelle was in an interview with news anchor Robin Roberts discussing her memoir: “Becoming”. Michelle continued to maintain her graceful demeanor throughout the interview and showed no signs of negativity.

She discussed various aspects of the book including what inspired her to pursue such an endeavor. Furthermore, she discussed her journey as the wife of an emanated politician and reminisced about the many challenges and happy moments she’s faced. But, she recalled the process of becoming the First Lady and who helped her with the transition.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

As per her book, Michelle claimed that her forerunner namely, Laura Bush [former President George Bush’s wife] was the person who truly played a crucial role to help her adjust into the aforementioned role. Michelle recalled Bush’s comforting words: She was but “a phone call away.” Fast-forward to 2016, the former First Lady decided to extend the same hand of gratitude to her predecessor Melania.

But, as mentioned earlier the twice-impeached former President’s wife hadn’t taken up on her offer. Roberts asked: Has Melania [Trump] reached out and asked?” To which Michelle affirms: “No…No, she hasn’t.” Concerning the matter, Michelle didn’t further explain her thoughts and remained as composed as possible. Moreover, she didn’t comment on the matter.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

However, Melania was reportedly paying attention to the interview and shared a response via her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham. The representative said: “Mrs. Trump is a strong independent woman who has been navigating her role as a First Lady in her way. Grisham continued: “When she needs advice on any issue, she seeks it from her professional team within the White House.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Wilson

Since then, Melania hasn’t issued any other comment explaining her circumstances. While Melania reportedly never took up Michelle’s advice, she did however reach out to Bush. As per a source Bush and Melania “had tea” with each other over some nice conversations.

