Fans Are Concerned as Hailey Bieber Posts Somber Selfie Amid Divorce Rumours With Husband Justin Bieber

In a recent Instagram Story, Hailey Bieber shared a selfie that raised eyebrows among fans, fueling speculations of potential "marriage issues" with husband Justin Bieber. The snapshot captures Hailey's reflection in a mirror adorned with the logo of her skincare brand, Rhode. The 27-year-old model, usually radiant, appeared somber, concealing her eyes behind dark sunglasses, according to The U.S. Sun.

The choice of a muted color palette further underscored the mood, with Hailey donning a gray top and baggy slacks, accentuated by a black leather jacket. The once vibrant smile was noticeably absent, and even her footwear was left behind as she entered a business meeting, standing on the floor in fishnet stockings. The star wore a good amount of jewelry, and her nails were done in a shimmering nude shade. Concerns about the state of Hailey and Justin's marriage intensified following her New Year's post. Instead of sharing moments with her husband, Hailey posted beach pictures from a tropical vacation, accompanied by her friend Kendall Jenner. Fans, quick to notice the absence of a joint celebration, questioned the status of their relationship.

My friend asked me again if Hailey and Justin are getting a divorce. She’s asked me this three times in the recent months. — Fuvkboy Bieber (@InsiderJustin) January 12, 2024

Adding fuel to the speculation, an insider close to the couple suggested that their marriage was facing challenges. The source said to Radar about Justin, "He acts like a needy kid all the time and she's constantly having to apologize for him and try to get him to act like an adult," and his "immature behavior" had become a point of contention for Hailey, who often found herself apologizing for his actions. The insider painted a grim picture, stating that their relationship seemed to be built on Justin's "childish needs and it's doomed." Furthermore, there were whispers that Hailey might be contemplating divorce, triggered by her social media activity. Another anonymous source added, "They got married very young and didn't know what they were getting into, and it's been up and down ever since." Fans observed a significant reduction in the number of posts on her Instagram account, hinting at a deliberate curation. Speculations circulated on online forums, with one user suggesting that Hailey was "gearing up for a divorce & a rebrand away from all things Bieber & her past."

From If I Didn't Read It I Wouldn't Believe It Files: Granny's fans are convinced that Benny and Hailey are working together so that way Justin doesn't divorce Hailey. I can't make this shit up. Granny's fans are dillusional. — Jeff Kaplan (@jeffckaplan) January 7, 2024

While the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in September, persistent rumors of marital discord have plagued them. Hailey's apparent social media cleanup only fueled the fire, with fans interpreting it as a strategic move to distance herself from the Bieber brand. It's important to note that the couple's relationship has been a subject of scrutiny, with fans playing the role of social sleuths, meticulously examining every post and gesture for clues about the state of their marriage. As we await any official statements or developments from the couple themselves, the speculations and concerns among fans continue to grow.

