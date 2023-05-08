Kendall Jenner Rocks $6,800 Optical Illusion Jeans for a High-Fashion Statement

Kendall Jenner, the 27-year-old supermodel, is no stranger to making bold fashion statements. From her daring Met Gala looks to her edgy street style, she is always on top of the fashion game. And this time, she's done it again with her latest outfit that has left fashion lovers stunned.

On Wednesday, May 3, Jenner was spotted in New York City wearing a denim-inspired daytime look that belied its sky-high cost. The supermodel's Bottega Veneta pants, priced at $6,800, appeared to be a simple pair of straight-leg jeans. However, upon closer inspection, it turned out that the pants were actually crafted from leather, printed to look like the laid-back, low-priced textile.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin C. Cox

These deceptive luxe jeans are a part of Bottega Veneta's optical illusion leather looks collection, which has been gaining popularity since the brand's creative director, Matthieu Blazy, took over in 2021, as per Page Six. The collection features clothing items that are printed to resemble everyday casual wear, but are actually made from high-quality leather.

Kendall Jenner and her cute jeans in New York City. pic.twitter.com/Qs6OV4yQFl — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 4, 2023

Jenner teamed her trompe l’oeil trousers with a leather shirt from the same collection, also priced at $6,900. The shirt was printed to resemble a classic blue cotton button-up, and when paired with the jeans, the outfit looked like a typical denim-on-denim look. However, it was the price tag of the outfit that set it apart from the average denim ensemble.

While the outfit may be out of reach for most of her fans, it is worth noting that this is not the first time Jenner has worn Bottega Veneta's high-end luxury items. She has been walking the brand's runways at Milan Fashion Week since 2014 and has frequently incorporated their shoes and outerwear into her street-style outfits.

In fact, Jenner's love for the brand is not limited to just their clothing items. She has also been seen sporting their unique accessories, like the popular Bottega Veneta pouch bag, which is priced at around $2,700.

With its optical illusion leather looks collection, the brand has once again proven that they are at the forefront of fashion innovation. The collection includes trompe l’oeil T-shirts, polos, argyle sweaters and flannels, all made from high-quality leather and printed to resemble everyday casual wear. But what makes these items so special is the attention to detail that goes into making them. According to Vogue, the plaid leather used to make the flannel shirt that Kate Moss modeled on Bottega Veneta's Spring 2023 catwalk required 12 layers of prints to convincingly resemble real flannel.

Speaking to Vogue, Matthieu Blazy explained the brand's philosophy behind the optical illusion leather looks collection. "It’s this kind of casual comfort and we put it to an extreme and we call it perverse banality," he said.