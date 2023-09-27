A warning in the name of Taylor Swift. Amid the newly-blossomed romance, Travis Kelce's ex, Maya Benberry, alerted the Enchanted singer that her newfound man is "unfaithful." The chatter around the new pair has been for weeks, and many well-wishers from the entertainment and football industry are manifesting this relationship, except Benberry.

Previously, Kelce revealed in the latest episode of his New Heights podcast he wanted to slip his digits to Swift on her friendship bracelet during Eras Tour. However, the Karma singer foiled his plans to woo her. "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows. So, I was a little butt-hurt; I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

However, he did invite Swift to his Kansas City Chief's match, and she accepted. Her presence at the suite affirmed that the two were "dating" for real. The thrilled singer laughed and screamed throughout the game alongside mom, Donna Kelce. But it didn't go well with NFL player's ex Benberry.

Apparently, a woman from Kelce's past appeared to allegedly "save" Swift from a possible heartbreak. Kelce's former girlfriend, Benberry, accused the football star of "cheating," claiming that one who is 'once a cheater, always a cheater,' as reported by Daily Mail. She's a reality TV star who starred in E! dating reality series Catching Kelce in 2016.

A life coach and a marketing and brand consulting expert, Benberry participated in the reality show alongside 49 other women from 50 states, competing to win over the NFL star's love. She won the show and dated Kelce right after. She also appeared on another MTV dating reality series, Ex on the Beach.

Aside from her reality series stints, Benberry featured in American musician Shooter Jennings' 2013 music video for The Other Life. The life coach has over 150k followers on Instagram and 11.1k followers on X, formerly Twitter. After the show, the ex-couple dated for several months before parting ways.

After Kelce moved on with his new girlfriend, a sports broadcaster Kayla Nicole, Benberry accused him of cheating on her in a now-deleted series of tweets. She wrote, "When you and your ex broke up five months ago, but you find out via social media that he's supposedly been in another relationship for 6."

Travis Kelce’s ex Maya Benberry tells Taylor Swift to be cautious about him:



Kelce was in an on-again-off-again relationship with Nicole from 2017 to 2022. Although the American footballer never publicly addressed the "infidelity" claims made by Benberry, he was, in fact, accused of cheating during a brief breakup with Nicole in 2020. The reality star spoke exclusively with the outlet regarding her stern warning for the Don't Blame Me singer.

Benberry said, "Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit, so I wish her the best of luck, but I wouldn't be a girls' girl if I didn't advise her to be smart." She concluded, "I am sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her - and who is just using her."

