When Jennifer Lawrence Said She Could 'Sense People's Death', Recalled Her Paranormal Experiences

Jennifer Lawrence is known for her mystique and her fierce acting skills. Her movies have become some of the most critically acclaimed and remain unmatched. While she is a brilliant actress, Lawrence's aura may be a little too attractive to the afterlife. The actress once got candid about her experience with the paranormal world. She claimed to possess the ability to "sense death in people" whom she encounters.

During the promotion of her film Causeway, the award-winning actress was invited to Bill Simmons's podcast, The Rewatchables. The episode, titled Dumb and Dumber with Bill Simmons and Jennifer Lawrence, was released on Spotify earlier this year on June 9, 2023.

The conversation between the two was completely centered around watching the movie Dumb and Dumber. They discussed Lawrence's opinion of the film and her experience of watching it. While the duo were casually discussing the good points of the classic movie from the year 1994, the conversation took a tangent. Lawrence began narrating several accounts of paranormal activity starting with Jim Carrey's experience at the Stanley Hotel.

Jim Carrey's Stanley Hotel Experience

Lawrence's interests decided to talk about the time when the Mr. Popper's Penguins actor had stayed at the renowned and haunted, Stanley Hotel. This was the very same hotel that inspired Stephen King to produce the horror masterpiece, The Shining.

Lawrence mentioned that Carrey wanted to experience paranormal activity in room 217 where the most activity has been recorded. Just three hours later, Carrey ran out of the room in horror as per the hotel staff. Since then, Carrey was never seen back at the hotel and hasn't shared his experience at the room to date.

The Maison Hotel Scare

A Room in the Maison de la Luz Hotel, New Orleans [1500 x 844] pic.twitter.com/UVGNnuYOEZ — Interior Design (@Interio63295813) March 16, 2020

The next story that the Hunger Games actress narrated was a personal experience from when she was staying at a hotel in New Orleans known as The Maison. Lawrence mentioned hearing mysterious footsteps in the dead of night. She said that even doors slammed on their own. One time, Lawrence found a vacuum cleaner in the middle of her room even though she was all alone.

Another time she recalled being on the phone and hearing a door slamming shut quite hard upstairs, despite, once again, being alone. Shortly after this, she remembered moving into another hotel that was "not haunted."

Before Lawrence could further narrate her story, Simmons interrupted her and suggested that Lawrence probably has a "ghost-inviting" vibe. "I think this means that you have like the vibe that the ghosts feel like I do," claims Simmons. To this, Lawrence responded with a very vague statement. "I can sense death on people for sure," she said. Lawrence didn't elaborate on the meaning.

The Urban Hotel Ghost 'Fe'

Lawrence recounted another instance of paranormal activity that she experienced at yet another hotel. This was a rather chilling experience in which she wasn't alone. Her producer partner for Causeway was also a victim of being "haunted" at the Urban Hotel. This hotel as reported by several witnesses and Lawrence herself was haunted by a ghost named "Fe." Since Lawrence was curious about the haunting and anticipated meeting Fe, she decided to remain on the floor where this supposed ghost was spotted.

Lawrence had an experience on the first night of being there. She felt a presence in the room that had mysteriously turned the lights on. Lawrence had felt the hair on her body stand up as she tried to find out who was in the room with her. After fumbling for her glasses and noticing no one was in there, she recalled trying but failing to go back to sleep. One of her producers claimed that Lawrence was probably tired and hallucinating. The producer decided to stay over to check for themselves.

The two were seemingly fast asleep when the door of the bedroom, which was shut tight, opened on its own. The actress explained that while she was slightly alarmed, the producer's eyes were wide open in shock and horror at what had just happened. "I was like, 'did you see that?' and she was like 'yeah yeah okay I saw that'." At this Lawrence had concluded her account of paranormal experiences as the conversation progressed to her favorite horror movies.

