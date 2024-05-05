When Justin Bieber Used His Jeans for Shoes, and His Other Equally Weird Moments

Weird Moments of Justin Bieber to Date

When Justin Bieber first emerged in the music industry, he embodied the wholesome teen archetype with a fashion sense that leaned toward the boy next door image. As Bieber's career progressed, his fashion sense evolved dramatically, defying traditional labels and embracing a diverse blend of styles from various influences. The music artist's outfits have continued to make headlines for their bizarre statement. "He is fearless. I've worked with Justin Bieber for a decade. It's been the most formative relationship creatively that I've ever had. There were those horrible 'Worst Dressed' lists, and you never wanted to land on them, but Justin didn't care," his stylist Karla Welch told E! News. Here's looking at six such moments that continue to live on.

1. When Bieber’s Sweatsuit Was in Sharp Contrast to Hailey Bieber

In August 2023, Bieber joined Hailey Bieber at her Rhode beauty event alongside Krispy Kreme in New York City, celebrating the launch of her Strawberry Glazed lip treatment. While Hailey dazzled in a vibrant red designer ensemble paired with elegant accessories, Justin opted for a more casual look, sporting a gray hoodie, a pink cap, sweat shorts, and yellow crocs. His hoodie was uniquely styled, with the hood tied around his face and the zipper partially undone, creating a distinct fashion statement. In an interview with GQ Hailey justified his action as his choice.

2. When Bieber's Pants Slipped Below the Waist

Bieber's signature style often involves wearing clothing several sizes larger than necessary, but this can pose a challenge when it comes to loose-fitting sweatpants, as evident in this instance. While out and about in Los Angeles with a friend, the Never Say Never singer was seen donning a black leather jacket layered over a hoodie and sweatpants that appeared excessively oversized, nearly reaching his knees per Nicki Swift. While '90s fashion has made a resurgence, some trends, such as the peekaboo underwear trend, may not be universally embraced.

3. When Bieber's US Open Look Got Slammed

The US Open has become the hub of celebrities making fashion statements from their VIP seats. However, Bieber appeared in a bizarre ensemble that made headlines, as he was photographed sitting beside his wife Hailey. The yesteryear teen music sensation and singer adorned a white vest with a unique pair of glasses that caught the attention of many at the 2023 championships in Queens, New York. Despite coordinating with his wife, Hailey, in a sleek black leather jacket, his choice of accessories veered into unconventional territory as reported by Fox News.

4. The Infamous Three-armed Look

Bieber, known for his preference for comfortable attire, often gravitates towards hoodies for his everyday wear. However, at a recent outing, his fashion choice raised eyebrows. While it's common to wear both arms through the sleeves of a hoodie, Bieber opted for a different approach. He carried his iced coffee through the bottom of his sweatshirt, leaving one sleeve dangling by his side, creating an illusion of having three arms. According to the Mirror, Bieber previously experimented with the one-armed shirt trend back in 2015. While skateboarding in New York City, the Favorite Girl singer was seen sporting a white shirt with one of his tattooed arms fully exposed outside the sleeve.

5. When Justin Bieber Took Jeans for Footwear

Bieber's street style has often been described as eclectic, sometimes giving off the impression of pieces assembled without much coordination. While strolling alongside Hailey, he opted for a bold ensemble comprising a bright pink knit hat, a slate gray sweatshirt paired with a light blue frayed jacket, and notably oversized jeans that nearly engulfed his shoes. While oversized fashion remains on-trend, some onlookers couldn't help but question the practicality and hygiene considerations associated with Bieber's ensemble. Bieber was spotted wearing the wide-leg jean vintage color block, a style featured on the brand's website with a retail price of $175.

6. When Bieber Turned Himself into a Patchwork Blanket

In a departure from his usual style, the singer donned a particularly eccentric ensemble consisting of colorful quilted pants paired with a large multi-colored crochet blanket draped over his shoulders. Completing the look was a plaid bucket hat from his clothing line, Drew House. It seemed Bieber was embracing a rainbow-inspired mood, evident even in his sneakers adorned with multiple colors. In March 2023, he eschewed the red carpet and discreetly entered the Vanity Fair Oscars party donning yet another crochet blanket, this time featuring prominent floral designs, as reported by Page Six.