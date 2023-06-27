When Zendaya Was Called Out Over Rudely Gazing at Blake Lively and Emily Blunt at a Fashion Show

Although Zendaya, Blake Lively, and Emily Blunt are on great terms, there was a time when fans began to doubt that aspect. A video of the three acclaimed actresses went viral in 2018 for the way Zendaya reacted while Lively was engaged in a gleeful conversation with A Quiet Place actress Emily Blunt at the New York Fashion Week event for Michael Kross, as noted by US Weekly at the time.

Image Credit: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

The video featured all three of the actresses appearing like goddesses in their respective outfits. Zendaya donned a striking red tracksuit with white stripes that ran alongside the outfit. She paired this with a beige, almost-floor-length coat, and for shoes, she opted for a pair of classic white pumps. The Dune actress also had her gorgeous curls in a slick look. She kept her makeup just as glamorous with a stroke of shimmery red lipstick.

Blake Lively is known for her incredible outfit choices and is definitely an esteemed icon for fashion. The Shallows actress almost twinned with Zendaya in a breathtaking, red leather trenchcoat which she wore over a white blouse. The actress also styled herself with a pair of white and red pointed pumps.

Emily Blunt may have been the odd one out, but that didn't mean she looked any less gorgeous. The Birdbox actress's outfit was extremely refreshing and casual yet chic. She styled herself in a floral skirt followed by a tasteful green top that had white stripes running across.

Zendaya looking at Blake Lively and Emily Blunt sideways at Fashion Week 2018 (Michael Kors)//girl in red adidas outfit with tan jacket looking at the white women/woman next to her for laughing loud reaction video meme pic.twitter.com/Gtc9vvp9lv — all reaction videos (@allreactionvidz) August 26, 2019

The video that went absolutely viral featured the three actresses sitting alongside each other and enjoying a fashion show. They quietly observed each model that walked by who displayed the dextrous designs that oozed panache and flair. However, during the show, Lively suddenly turned to have a light conversation with Blunt. This resulted in the two sharing a moment of laughter. It was at this point that Zendaya's reaction was caught on camera. She appeared annoyed and stared in, what viewers considered, a rude way at Lively and Blunt.

🔔 | Zendaya forced to respond to claims she ’threw shade’ at Blake Lively and Emily Blunt in video https://t.co/UlB42iUAQF pic.twitter.com/gFAY3xFsDs — LADbible News (@LADbibleUKNews) September 23, 2022

This iconic video from the year 2018 reappeared in a recent TikTok which once again caused fans to criticize Zendaya for her behavior. Several viewers suspected that the Euphoria actress was acting quite "shady" in the video. Many shared the video as a meme template. One commenter, for instance, said, "When it’s early in the morning and you’re not a morning person but others are." Some fans came to Zendaya's defense too. One fan said, "I refuse to believe Zendaya is capable of being mean."

Whoa whoa whoa y'all not bout to have me out here lookin shady😂 I was looking at the runway and asking Law when the show was gonna start. Don't do me. They were super nice. — Zendaya (@Zendaya) February 15, 2018

After the video caused quite a frenzy, the actress decided to clear all the speculations and tweeted her response. The tweet emphasized her intention behind the stare and even clarified that it had nothing to do with Lively or Blunt. Zendaya replied to one of the tweets making the rounds and clarified, "First off, I was looking at the runway, asking when the show was gonna start, don’t do me."

Later in 2021, Emily Blunt came forward in light of the events where she revealed once and for all that there was no "beef" between herself and Zendaya or Lively. The actress reportedly answered the said question while being attached to a lie-detector machine for Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Test interview.

