When Pamela Anderson Claimed That She Convinced Melania Trump and Kim Kardashian To Give up Fur

Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson once claimed that she was the reason Kim Kardashian and Melania Trump gave up fur in a 2018 op-ed written for The Guardian. She wrote for the outlet, "Today I wouldn’t wear fur, and I don’t want to glamorize it by wearing faux, but it’s still better than wearing someone’s else’s skin. I sent faux fur coats to Melania Trump and Kim Kardashian, and both have sworn off fur since."

The actress also had an impact on her family's eating habits, starting with her father when she was a little girl. She revealed, "My father was a hunter and one day I found a dead deer, without its head, hanging outside our home, dripping blood into a bucket. I cried for days. It wasn’t hard for me to give up something so cruel. I got my father to stop hunting, too." Additionally, her boys' modeling contracts prohibit them from donning fur. She added, "They’re both vegan, too, but I never forced it on them." She gave the example of collaborating with designer Vivianne Westwood, a 'kindred spirit' who is as dedicated to environmental problems as Anderson.

She said, "I started with animals and moved to environmental causes with Vivienne Westwood. She and I are kindred spirits, and I’ve learned so much from her. Her message is more in-depth than the hashtag movement; you have to go further than that – we can control what we wear, what we eat. Fashion has so many new fabrics, recycled from the pollution in the ocean. You just have to be engaged with the world."

Anderson recently revealed I Love You: Recipes from the Heart, her first vegan cookbook. The announcement was made on Instagram by the actress and animal activist, who is well-known for her work with PETA and other advocacy groups. She disclosed that the cookbook began as a family endeavor and developed naturally before expanding further in a post. Earlier this month, she shared on Instagram, "Today, I’m thrilled to share with you all a labor of love. What started out as a housewarming gift for my boys—a box of recipe cards, simply titled ‘I LOVE YOU’… grew into a project that encapsulates all our favorite things. A lifestyle cookbook; nothing fancy, just updated, plant-based family recipes; and entertaining with a humble kind of joy. It celebrates the magic of scenic settings where nature always has a proud seat at the table."

In addition to her new endeavor, Anderson is scheduled to launch a culinary program on Food Network Canada later this year. The program will center on the former Baywatch star's passion for entertaining, vegan cuisine, and sustainability. The show, titled Pamela's Cooking with Love, will be hosted by Pamela and include a variety of chefs who will assist in preparing plant-based meals. "Pamela sets the table for a one-of-a-kind dining experience in Pamela's Cooking With Love (working title)," said a press release for the program published last year.