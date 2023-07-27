Here’s Why Jennifer Lopez Wore a White Fur Coat When She Went Into Labor With Twins

Jennifer Lopez wore a white fur coat to one of the most important events in her life: the delivery of her kids!

She shared a fascinating and amusing story in a 2016 interview with Harper's Bazaar. What was she wearing while she was in labor and carrying twins? A gigantic white fur cloak, tummy round as the sun, resembling a Bond villainess, headed to the hospital or wherever it was to give birth, per Vanity Fair.

Explaining why, the Mother star explained, “I think of the day my kids were born . . . It was in the middle of a snowstorm, and I wore this big white fur coat. I was huge, and it was the only coat that would fit me.”

The 54-year-old Shades of Blue star was talking with the magazine about clothing and the memories that they hold. “If you hear a song from a certain time and you’re like, ‘Oh, my God!,’ it takes you back to that period in your life,” she told the magazine. “I do the same thing with my closet. I walk in and I see a hat or a pair of shoes or a coat, and I go, ‘Wow! I remember I was wearing that the day this happened, or I was walking down the street, or I heard this or my mom said that, or my boyfriend.”

In fact, the On the Floor singer shared that Emme, one of her children, has inherited her love of fashion. “She loves fashion. She was wearing my shoes as soon as she started walking. She’s actually learning to sew already. Who knows? We may have a little designer on our hands,” Lopez shared.

Last year, while promoting The Mother, Lopez opened up about her feelings concerning motherhood. In the action movie, Lopez plays a military-trained assassin who emerges from hiding to save the daughter she has never met from ruthless gangsters seeking retribution.

“I remember when I wasn’t a mother, I didn’t understand that at all,” Lopez, who also serves as a producer on the film, told The Hollywood Reporter about becoming a parent. “I remember apologizing to friends of mine at that time who had kids — I was like, ‘Why don’t you do this and this?’ And then once I had [kids], I was like, ‘I’m so sorry; I had no idea.’”

The actress went on to explain why she chose this movie and this role. “[This movie] just goes to show that there’s no perfect version of a mom. You have to be the best mom you can be with who you are and what you know, and the things that you learned and experienced in your life. And that’s what you kind of passes on to your kids, you protect them and love them, no matter what,” she shared.

