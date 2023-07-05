Kanye West’s Exes Kim Kardashian and Chaney Jones Cause ‘Fashion Faux Pas’ in Matching White Outfits

Michael Rubin, CEO of Fanatics threw one of the most lavish Fourth of July parties at his $50 million Bridgehampton estate. The weekend party hosted some of the biggest names in Hollywood, and the soiree had a strict white-only dress code. The all-white dress theme, however, led to a fashion faux pas for Kanye West's exes, Kim Kardashian and Chaney Jones. The SKIMS founder attended the event wearing a sheer white $1,860 worth Alaïa crop top with a matching low-rise skirt. She accessorized her outfit with a silver belly chain. The Tahira Studios founder wore a figure-hugging dress version of the same style worth $4,320, reports Page Six.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

The topic soon started trending on Reddit with fans commenting about the fashion disaster. One fan commented, “Stop!!! We need to see pics of them together … kim must be dying knowing that her ex-husband’s ex-girlfriend is outshining her. Her kryptonite is not getting any attention!” A second fan joked, “Now I need for Bianca to wear it at the same party as Julia Fox just so I can enjoy the messy ship drama.” A third fan quipped that West may have styled both his exes: “Maybe Kanye dressed them both… separately without telling one another.”

A fourth fan exclaimed, “Wow Kimmy? Being seen in the same outfit as someone else?? How could this possibly happen?? Someone is getting fired for Not working! Lmao.” This was a reference to Kardashian's infamous quote about women in the workplace. Other fans called the fashion moment “literally tragic,” “embarrassing,” and “hilarious.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chaney Jones (@chaneyjonesssss)

Jones shared her elegant outfit on Instagram with the caption, "Dreamy." Fans instantly compared her look with the SKIMS founder. "Didn’t Kim just wear something similar???" a fan wrote in the comments. Some of her fans loved the look and commented, "Girl you ate Kim up!" A third fan added, "Chaney wore it better than Kim K!"

The Hulu star flaunted her style in a viral TikTok alongside Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey, and Justine Skye. The group performed an impromptu fashion show while dancing to Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and Aqua’s Barbie World.

Lori Harvey, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye, Kim Kardashian, and LaLa with @NICKIMINAJ’s “Barbie World” in new TikTok video. pic.twitter.com/OCi7HcyQmT — Rap Alert (@rapalert1O) July 3, 2023

Jones and West were linked in February 2022. The two were spotted hanging out with each other on several occasions while West was in the midst of an ugly divorce from his ex-wife, Kardashian. According to Style Caster, the Yeezy founder and the model were first rumored to be dating after Jones attended Ye’s DONDA 2 listening party.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Reaves

Their whirlwind romance ended amicably right after returning from a trip to Japan in May 2022, reported US Weekly. A close source had revealed, “They split amicably. There’s no bad blood, things just fizzled.” Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, and the couple settled in November last year. West is now married to Bianca Censori, who is currently the Head of Architecture at Yeezy.

