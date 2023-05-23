Bianca Censori Insists She and Kanye West are Married Amid Rumors About Legal Status of Union

There has been a lot of speculation about the legitimacy of the marriage of Kanye West and his "wife" Bianca Censori after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian. The pair tied the knot back in January in an intimate ceremony, but reports stated that the couple had failed to apply for a marriage certificate, per Mirror.

Censori is an architectural designer, and she is also credited as the head designer for Yeezy, West's fashion brand. People were surprised when Bianca Censori broke her silence on matrimony with the rapper. In a recent video shared on TikTok, she affirmed that she is ''married'', Independent reported.

A man was trying to pick up a girl at the mall and had no clue he was hitting on Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori 😳😂pic.twitter.com/rZd9VWutmi — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 20, 2023

On Friday, May 19, TikTok influencer gratefulboynuee posted an exchange with Censori in which she claimed that she was married. The 26-second-long video only shows Censori as gratefulboynuee asks her questions regarding her day. The 27-year-old architect was filmed communicating with a man in a clothing store who appeared to be flirting with her. Censori was warm and polite to the person as she replied, "Thanks! Are you just shopping around?" Thereafter in their brief discussion, the TikToker asks, "Can I get your number?" to which Censori responds, "I’m married!" "Yea Married To Kanye," reads the video's caption with a lifted eyebrow emoji.

The video has more than half a million views on TikTok and was also shared on Reddit, where Redditors called her 'sweet,' 'cute' and 'friendly', per Daily Mail. The couple was recently seen on a romantic date in Los Angeles, snapped by paparazzi cameras, as they held hands beaming with happiness, Censori and West appeared to be deeply fascinated by each other, quashing any doubts about the legality of their relationship.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen out in Los Angeles 👀📸 pic.twitter.com/uq9sEImLka — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 14, 2023

Censori is originally from Melbourne, Australia, and now lives in Los Angeles, as an architectural designer at West's brand Yeezy. According to her LinkedIn profile, she's been employed there since November 2020 — just over two years. Censori earlier admitted she divides her time between the cities."The pandemic was the first time in a long time a lot of Australian creatives were brought back to one place," Censori told Vogue. "Melbourne felt like this melting pot of global creativity. People began to cross disciplines and collaborate in ways I hadn't experienced before." "In Melbourne, I can cultivate my creativity and LA is where I apply it," she added.

On the other hand, the 45-year-old rapper shortly released a tune titled "Censori Overload" — a homage to his recent ladylove. According to The New York Post, the new song samples Donny Hathaway's classic 1973 song "Someday We'll All Be Free," and was initially documented via his Instagram on December 7. Although it has been deleted, the caption shared with the music apparently read: "Censori overload. The variable epitope library from the antigen promotes an immune response in the body."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Steve Mack

The song's lyrics "address much of his last two months' controversies," according to Billboard, including "his strained relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian and his now-banned Twitter account." Kanye West and Kardashian finalized their divorce in November after practically seven years of marriage. After the divorce West dated Julia Fox at the start of 2022, and she asserted to have been "delusional" while with him.