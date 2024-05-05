LA Restaurant Server Details ‘Super Nice’ Tipping Habits of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Following the release of her most recent album, The Torture Poets Department, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went to the Madeo Ristorante in West Hollywood on April 24. A waiter who served the couple described them as great tippers. “She’s super sweet,” the waiter said, per Marca. “They were super nice. Very, very nice. She tipped really, really well.” Even though the celebrity's reservation was not made in her name, a source said that a 'bunch of little girls' waited up outside the restaurant when they heard Swift was having dinner. “When it’s that level [of fame], you can’t even name-drop or say, ‘It’s gonna be her,’ because it would’ve been mayhem,” the source says.

📷| Taylor and Travis out for dinner in LA recently pic.twitter.com/7vBRfRyMPe — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) April 26, 2024

The 34-year-old pair was seen sitting in a striped booth at the restaurant in a picture posted on X (previously Twitter) on Thursday, April 25. Kelce was dressed in a white shirt, while Swift had her hair pulled back and was dressed in a sleeveless black dress. Swift's 11th album, TTPD, was released a day before this outing. It was the first album in Spotify history to receive more than one billion plays in a single week, per PEOPLE. It is believed that Kelce served as the idea for the new songs So High School and The Alchemy, both of which make numerous football allusions and seem to hint at him imitating his father, Ed Kelce.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

Swift has a reputation for being a really good tipper. During the 2023 NFL season, she was seen giving out $100 at an NFL stadium. Swift previously made news in 2013 when she tipped $500 for an $800 meal and handed the head chef two tickets to her gig the next night, going above and above the $800 she paid at the Philadelphia restaurant. It's also not like she needs restaurant service to be kind; in 2014, Swift supposedly gave $90 to a fan in New York City after the girl said she was going to Chipotle.

Taylor Swift seen tipping stadium food runner at Chiefs-Patriots game…with a hundred dollar bill. pic.twitter.com/E1f5kzQd2K — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 18, 2023

In August 2023, sources also confirmed that the pop star, who was scheduled to perform six sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, had given bonuses totaling more than $55 million to all of the people who worked on her enormous show, including her dancers, riggers, sound technicians, and caterers, per PEOPLE. Before her performance in Santa Clara, Swift, 33, gave each truck driver on her tour $100,000.

It's hardly unsurprising that the couple would have good tipping habits. Swift undoubtedly has a lot of money to spare. Currently in the middle of her multibillion-dollar Eras Tour, the legendary musician doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Conversely, Kelce is one of the highest-paid tight ends in NFL history.