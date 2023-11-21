When Kylie Jenner Was Slammed for Tipping Only $20 for Her $500 Restaurant Bill

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 22, 2023. It has since been updated.

Celebrities often find themselves under the microscope, with their every move scrutinized and their behavior dissected by the public. Recently, reality TV star and cosmetics tycoon Kylie Jenner made headlines for allegedly leaving a meager $20 tip on a $500 restaurant bill. According to Indy 100, this incident has sparked anger and debate about celebrity behavior and tipping etiquette.

Former restaurant hostess, Julia Carol Ann shared her celebrity encounters through a TikTok video, rating various stars based on her experiences while working at a high-end Manhattan establishment. Among those mentioned was Kylie Jenner, whom Carol Ann claimed left a mere $20 tip on a $500 dinner bill, equating to a meager 4 percent. This sparked significant backlash, as customary tipping ranges from 15 to 20 percent in the United States.

SOME MORE CELEB TEA FOR U ALL XO pic.twitter.com/HrXobkerX2 — JC (@juliacarolannn) July 11, 2020

The public response to this accusation has been mixed, with some expressing disappointment in Kylie Jenner's alleged stinginess. Others argue that it is unfair to judge a person based on a single incident, as everyone may have their reasons for leaving a smaller tip. However, given Jenner's considerable wealth, many expect her to display a more generous gesture when it comes to tipping.

Encounters with celebrities often shed light on their true nature and how they treat those around them. While it is important to approach such anecdotes with caution, as they provide only a glimpse into a celebrity's life, they can contribute to our understanding of their behavior. Julia Carol Ann's TikTok ratings also included other celebrities, such as Hailey Bieber and the Hadid sisters, further fueling the conversation around celebrities' tipping etiquette.

According to Carol Ann, Hailey Bieber received a rating of "3.5/10" for not being particularly "nice" during her interactions. Meanwhile, the Hadid sisters were praised for their polite and friendly demeanor towards the restaurant staff, earning them full marks. Carol Ann also gave Kendall Jenner a rating of "4/10" for being seemingly cold towards the staff and relying on others to communicate on her behalf, as per Indy100. The controversy surrounding Kylie Jenner's alleged tipping behavior raises broader questions about wealth, generosity and societal expectations. While individuals are free to tip as they choose, celebrities often face public scrutiny due to their high-profile status and the influence they wield.

Regardless of the financial status or fame of individuals, basic manners and respectful treatment of others should always be a priority. Julia Carol Ann's TikTok video offers a glimpse into the importance of kindness and courtesy, irrespective of one's social standing. Beyoncé, who received an exceptional rating of "1000000/10" for her politeness, serves as a shining example of how celebrities can positively influence those around them through their behavior.

The revelation of Kylie Jenner's alleged minimal tip has sparked a wave of anger and criticism from individuals who believe that such a small gratuity is inconsiderate, especially given Jenner's considerable wealth.

