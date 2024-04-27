Here's Why Taylor Swift Fans Are Speculating She'll Perform Songs From 'TTPD' in Her Eras Tour

Swifties are rooting for their beloved Taylor Swift who surprised her fans with her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, 2024. Only a few days later, she dropped a rehearsal video for her upcoming Eras Tour on YouTube Shorts which is set to resume on May 9, 2024, in Paris, France.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Graham Denholm

The Shake It Off singer shared the video with a background tune of her latest TTPD release Fortnight featuring Post Malone. However, some visuals from the montage belonged to her tour that went by and others assumed the next stop would include tracks from her current hits and fans are going wild spotting these clues, as per Daily Mail.

A thrilled Swiftie that goes by the name @twincessdiaries8283 wrote, "TTPD in the eras tour!!! So excited for June!!! London!!!!" Meanwhile, @sherifhana6108, asked, "Words can't describe how much I love this album too and I have a question is she going to perform the songs in her next concert, if she will, I will get a ticket."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

@SwiftieCaitlyn speculated, "Is no one gonna talk about the TTPD logo in the background of the rehearsal TTPD eras tour here we come." A swiftie, @jumpthenfall2009, declared, "YASSSS, SHES ADDED TTPD TO THE ERAS TOUR SETLIST." Since it's unclear if TTPD is part of her Eras Tour, another fan, @Swiftiesforlife13, wished, "I hope she adds ttpd in eras tour."

GUYS THE RAILING LITERALLY SAYS TTPD!?!;);$!; ITS THE TTPD LOGO WE’RE GETTING TTPD AT THE ERAS TOUR pic.twitter.com/BdILZgGK64 — ⸆⸉ (@swifttvs) April 25, 2024

Some of the clues that eagle-eyed fans spotted are Swift is seen standing next to a silver railing that fans quickly assumed was in the shape of the TTPD logo. Others pointed out the costumes and the choreography that hadn't been shown before which they equated with a new era coming real soon.

tHIS is what she means when she says she plans easter eggs far in advance. AHHHHH!!!! https://t.co/Rj0gPX9R2d — swiftie wins 🪶 (@swifferwins) April 25, 2024

Eager fans also flooded their X, formerly Twitter accounts with assumptions. @tswifterastour noticed, "The same shoes from the 'Fortnight' music video and a desk on the table teased during "The Eras Tour" rehearsals for the European leg!" Another Swiftie, @swifferwins, observed the white mic in her hands, "tHIS is what she means when she says she plans easter eggs far in advance. AHHHHH!!!!"

🚨| The same shoes from the "Fortnight" music video and a desk on the table teased during "The Eras Tour" rehearsals for the European leg! pic.twitter.com/DhqmV2S1FU — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) April 26, 2024

More X fans like @noahsnymphology demanded, "omg I need a TTPD set." @blackpinkrennadded, "I'm convinced she'll add Fortnight." @mdawn37 seemed convinced, I knew Taylor would be going all out for a ttpd performance once tour resumes! Taylor is proud of this and excited, so of course she’s going to sing some new music when she comes back on tour!"

The Enchanted singer teased her fans a surprise album on her Instagram account with a caption, "It's a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. I'd written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here's the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn't mine anymore… it's all yours."

Since she announced the album release, streaming platforms and social media companies like Spotify, Apple Music, Instagram, X, formerly Twitter, and TikTok have been trying to gain the attention of the Swifties, as per Forbes.

Are you ready for it?