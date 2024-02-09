Donna Kelce Dishes on Son Travis Kelce's Travel Plans After Taylor Swift Resumed her 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance has actively gained the spotlight after he first talked about her on his New Heights podcast. Things began to take an interesting turn after she and her boyfriend’s mother, Donna Kelce were spotted together. The duo have been spending time at the Kansas City Chiefs player’s games in the VIP gantry quite often. Nonetheless, now that Swift is back on track with her Eras Tour, and things seem to be calming down for the NFL player, their next appearance together remains a mystery. Well, Donna might have something to say about that!

Speaking to People, Donna might have an inkling about her son’s travel itinerary now that her possible future daughter-in-law is back to delivering stellar performances across the world for her Eras Tour. Since her son is gearing up for the conclusion of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, she claimed that her family is prepping for a “relaxing” time together. Speaking to the publication, she said, “A lot of us are doing a lot of different things…” Donna went on to reminisce on her and the family’s “fortunate” time at Disney Universal for the Pro Bowl. She also recalled the absence of her Chiefs player son, but jokingly noted: “He’s a little busy right now.”

Donna Kelce explains on TODAY the photo update that recently took the Internet by storm: when she changed her Facebook cover photo to a photo with her and son Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift the day they learned the @Chiefs were making it to #SuperBowlLVIII! pic.twitter.com/HGP8NdlgKy — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 7, 2024

The beloved mother then gushed about what her son would be up to, hinting at spending time with Swift. She said, “I have a feeling there’ll be some traveling, and probably some podcasts or what have you in Philadelphia.” The alleged fact that the New Heights podcast host is traveling at the same time as Swift does raise the question of whether or not we’d be seeing Swift’s beau support her on her tours abroad.

🚨| Taylor Swift performed the iconic “Don’t Blame Me” 3-part high note at Night 1 of ‘The Eras Tour’ in Tokyo, Japan!🔥 #TokyoTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/PUzcrW2gPL — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 7, 2024

This whole ordeal might just get more romantic now that Valentine's Day is right around the corner! Nonetheless, the August singer’s fandom - ‘Swifties’ would be happy for her as long as she’s happy. For the moment, both Swift and her boyfriend have refrained from commenting on their plans after his upcoming Super Bowl game. Regardless, all will be made clear pretty soon.

While her sons Travis and Jason Kelce will be engaged in other matters, Donna seems to have plans of her own now that things will soon go silent. She revealed, “I will be traveling and going to various events but everything is kind of on hold until we find out what happens this weekend.” The mother of two hints at the possibility of attending an Eras Tour concert but doesn’t confirm it. However, she’s set to travel to Las Vegas sometime this week.

Apart from the travel, Donna is looking to spend some quality time with her boys as they’re often quite busy and need to “get away themselves just to relax.” Lastly, she claimed that she’s looking forward to giving back to the community the most! She concluded saying, “Probably the biggest thing will be to do some charity work. They’re both [Jason and Travis] involved in that. We always go to the Sea Isle every year, and that’s always fun, for the Autism Challenge.”