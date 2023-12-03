The 18th Season of Sister Wives drew to an emotional conclusion earlier this week, with Meri Brown finally ending her marriage to Kody Brown, as per Today. In a special, Sister Wives: Tell All, each woman, including Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown, was allowed to voice their concerns and express their true and raw emotions. Kody also shared his thoughts on the aftermath of the ending of his relationships with Meri, Janelle, and Christine and how it’s affected him. Nevertheless, fans await a new season, which Robyn teased but is yet to be officially confirmed by representatives of TLC. Regardless, each ex-wife of his appears to be doing swimmingly in their own life, particularly Christine, who recently got married to her dashing hubby David Wooley.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Also Read: Meri Brown Gets Agitated After Christine Reveals Her Wedding Ring Story Without Consent on ‘Sister Wives’

According to The U.S. Sun, since getting hitched just last month, the two have been busy gallivanting across the country, enjoying each other's company. The bliss of being newlyweds is visible in their nonchalant and content smiles whenever Christine shares pictures of their time on social media. The newly married couple has been staying true to the notion of 'YOLO' and are very much engaged in their alleged favorite hobby: traveling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

Famously known as 'The Big Apple,' New York is perhaps one of the most dazzling destinations to visit. From the glitzy Times Square to the bustling Wall Street and Central Park, there's never a dull moment while waltzing through the streets of New York City. It's truly no surprise that the couple decided to visit this amazing place!

Christine took to Instagram to share a post commemorating her time spent with her sister and brother-in-law at an intimate soiree in New York. Apart from the breathtaking sights, New York also emanated as a 'Food Hub' with masterful culinary made accessible via street food. However, as per her Instagram, they were captured in a gleeful moment munching on some oysters and a salad accompanied by some good booze at a restaurant. In the caption of her post, Christine described her experience in New York as 'the best time.'

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Says He Didn't Feel ‘Safe’ With First Wife Meri Brown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

Everyone loves Disneyland, and apart from it becoming the very ethos of the animated world, bringing alive characters such as Micky Mouse, Donald Duck, and many others, it has truly re-defined the world of entertainment and theme parks. This particular slice of paradise isn’t just for kids but can be a great place for couples and families to re-live their childhood. Christine and Wooley didn’t hesitate to pay a visit to this place in the slightest either.

Also Read: When 'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Opened Up About Aspyn Brown's Potential Spirit Baby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

To commemorate the day. Christine shared a carousel of the day, offering fans of hers a sneak peek into her time there. The couple looked adorable in their matching t-shirts as they coordinated outfits for the day. Christine sported a 'He’s Mine' black top that had Micky Mouse’s glove pointing to Wooley. He, too, sweetly sported a 'She’s Mine' black top accompanied by denim shorts. The two appeared so much more in love, which was more than evident in her caption: “I firmly believe in living my life like I believe in karma. I LOVE my life and it brought me the love of my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

Cruises can be one of the most unique experiences to embark on, especially if it's with a loved one. The azure and everlasting ocean, accompanied by the smell of salt in the air, the occasional spotting of marine life such as dolphins breaching the water, and the glimmering sun as it rises and sets, can make things quite romantic. This couldn’t be any more perfect for Christine and her hubby as they decided to take to the seas to travel to Haiti with each other, as well as Janelle, who reportedly joined them briefly for this experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

Christine took to Instagram to share a carousel capturing their moment on the ship as they enjoyed each other's company. In the first picture, she shared a snap of her and Wooley enjoying a meal together at a quaint dining table with beige and taupe accents overlooking the majestic ocean.

In another picture, the two rocked floral-toned ensembles and appeared to be standing by the railing of the ship enjoying the view while Wooley kissed his sweet wife on her temples while she blushed away. These adventures may just be the beginning of many more to come! Fans of their wish them nothing but the best as they would probably embark on many more as husband and wife.

More from Inquisitr

Sister Wives: Janelle Brown Laughs Off at Kody Brown's 'She Only Wants Him for His Body' Comment

‘Sister Wives’ Star Robyn Brown Opens Up About Husband Kody 'Rewriting History' Amid Divorce Drama