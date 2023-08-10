Raquel Leviss Spotted Relaxing at Arizona Spa While ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Keeps Shooting Without Her

Former pageant winner Raquel Leviss, a cast member of Vanderpump Rules, has decided to take a different route for the time being. She is finding her comfort in self-care away from the flashing cameras and tense arguments of the show's eleventh season which is currently being filmed in California.

Leviss was recently photographed basking in some much-needed tranquility at a Massage Envy in Tucson, Arizona, as the cast of Vanderpump Rules immerses themselves in the drama and entertainment that fans have grown to love. Leviss appeared to be talking to the front desk employees while wearing a comfortable large sand-colored T-shirt and black biker shorts. Leviss booked a $117 service and asked that the payment be made to the card on file in a verbal exchange that was recorded on the video shared by TMZ.

Leviss' on-screen presence has been a subject of debate ever since her emotional Season 10 reunion, during which she was forced into the spotlight because of her relationship with Tom Sandoval. A complicated web of connections became apparent by the reunion, including Leviss's association with Sandoval and her friendship with Sandoval's ex-partner Ariana Madix.

As a result, Leviss began a journey toward bettering her mental health and entered a facility for that purpose in Arizona, where her family also calls home. She left after a three-month stay with a reportedly $200,000 bill and the intention to negotiate her part in the future season of the show, per Page Six.

The lives and relationships of Leviss' co-stars are being captured on film in California while this is happening. Tom Sandoval, who was in the spotlight during the reunion, has been seen filming both ensemble and solo parts. The dynamics of the show have clearly changed as a result of Leviss's involvement and the fallout from Sandoval's turbulent breakup with Ariana Madix.

As Sandoval's interactions with Madix were intently observed while being filmed, the tension was evident. The two former partners, who were in a relationship for nine years, navigated their scenes without acknowledgment. Madix also previously refused to shoot any one-on-one scenes with her ex-boyfriend.

The future of Leviss's return to the show is still up in the air as conversations take place behind the scenes. There is a growing possibility that Leviss won't make an appearance in the upcoming Vanderpump Rules season 11. According to information provided by individuals connected to the Bravo series, as reported by TMZ, the cast members are growing more certain that Raquel won't be appearing in the upcoming season. This assumption is partially supported by the timeline, as season filming began in late June, but Raquel hasn't been visibly present in any scenes up to this moment. Integrating her into the developing stories would be extremely difficult given the existing situation.

