‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Is 'Certain' About Raquel Leviss Not Returning for Season 11 After Sandoval Drama

It's possible that Rachel Leviss, also known as Raquel Leviss, won't be involved with Vanderpump Rules in the upcoming 11th season. TMZ's insiders connected to the Bravo series have conveyed that the cast members are growing "increasingly certain" about Raquel's absence in the upcoming season. This conviction stems partly from the fact that filming commenced in late June, yet Raquel has not participated in any scenes thus far. At this juncture, incorporating her into the storylines would pose a challenge.

Following their reunion on the emotional episode in late March, it's worth noting that none of the cast members except Tom Sandoval have maintained contact with Raquel. She subsequently entered a mental health facility for two months, from which she has recently emerged. Although certain stars from Vanderpump Rules (VPR) speculate that Raquel might potentially appear closer to the conclusion of filming, to share her perspective on the 'Scandoval' situation, it's advisable not to raise expectations too high.

Insider sources cited by TMZ reveal that several other cast members firmly hold that Raquel's therapists influenced her decision to distance herself from the show, along with the associated drama that contributed to her seeking professional assistance. For concrete answers, fans will need to exercise patience until the forthcoming season airs, expectedly sometime in 2024.

This comes in the wake of the dramatic season 10, during which the revelation surfaced that Raquel had engaged in an affair with Tom Sandoval. Subsequent to the reunion episode's broadcast, it became known that Raquel had taken the step to check into a rehabilitation facility, demonstrating her commitment to addressing her mental well-being. Reportedly, Raquel was in the process of negotiating her contract with both the show and Bravo. Notably, she received advice from Bethenny Frankel regarding this matter, as reported by Just Jared.

The 52-year-old SkinnyGirl mogul advised Raquel to exercise caution when considering a return to the environment that ultimately led to her stay in a mental health facility. "She had an affair. She's not the first person in the world that's had an affair and, you know, bullying or beating someone down for a tragic error that, yes, everybody has, like, Lord of the Flies grabbed and ripped the meat off the carcass. Great. OK. You were wrong, you slept with someone's boyfriend. It happens. You work in a bar on a reality television show, the most toxic environment in history. So, yeah, she should not be shooting. She should be negotiating a contract that says, "I got dragged through the streets and I was abused mentally. That is a good example of what reality television is about, that's a perfect example," Frankel told Entertainment Tonight.

When questioned by Entertainment Tonight about whether an individual grappling with their mental health should participate in a reality television show, Frankel responded by stating, "Absolutely not. The drug is too strong." She explained, "The drug of the game. The drug of relevance. The drug of the money. The drug of always chasing the dragon and wanting to go back the next season and get that hit and show that you're really not the terrible person that they all think." She continued, "That's a producer's talent when you've been beaten down and everyone hates you, you gotta go back next season," adding, "You can't end on this note."

