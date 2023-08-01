Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Maintain Their Distance While Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Group Scenes

The well-known reality show Vanderpump Rules is already garnering media attention for its explosive drama in its eleventh season. Fans are eager to see how the Sandoval affair saga unfolds this season. Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval found themselves sharing some space when filming group scenes with their VPR co-stars, despite Madix adamantly refusing to shoot any one-on-one scenes with her ex-boyfriend.

Madix and Sandoval were unexpectedly caught together at The Belmont Bar in Los Angeles, marking the first time they had been seen near each other since their explosive confrontation at the Vanderpump Rules reunion. There was a perceptible tension in the room because, according to sources who spoke with The U.S. Sun, the former couple never acknowledged one another while the group was filming.

Since learning about Sandoval's relationship with co-star Raquel Leviss, Madix had been certain that she would not shoot any scenes with just him. Madix and Sandoval had an emotional and heated conversation that ended up being their final interaction during the Season 10 reunion, which was documented in the aftermath of this revelation. According to sources, they haven't spoken directly to one another since, and Madix hasn't changed her mind about avoiding any face-to-face interactions with her former partner, reports Page Six.

While the crew was filming at The Belmont Bar, Sandoval was seen wearing an all-white long-sleeve shirt and a plain white cap. Sources saw him lowering his hat, obviously attempting to keep a safe distance from his ex, Madix. While Sandoval remained reserved, Madix was spotted engaging with other co-stars, making it clear that she was not bothered by Sandoval's presence.“Tom sat just feet away from his betrayed ex pulling his hat down and appearing to avoid a close encounter,” one eyewitness informed the outlet. The source also said that "Ariana appeared to not have a care in the world."

The former couple are still living in their shared house despite their uncomfortable interactions while filming. They have, however, made plans to vacate and sell the house. Vanderpump Rules' newest season, which started production in June, is expected to feature exciting drama, captivating plotlines, and emotional moments. Except for Leviss, who spent some time in a mental health facility after the disclosure of her affair with Sandoval, the majority of the cast is back on board.

Vanderpump Rules, which premiered in 2013, centers on the personal and professional lives of the staff members of Lisa Vanderpump's upscale eateries. Viewers have seen the ups and downs of the cast members' romances over the years, and Madix and Sandoval's was no exception, per Daily Mail. The discovery of Sandoval's affair with Leviss not only led to the end of their romance but also ended Madix's friendship with Leviss.

