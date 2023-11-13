Kim Kardashian Takes a Dig at Ex-Husband Kanye West While Revealing Traits For Future Partner

Kim Kardashian opens up about her evolving "manifest list" for the perfect partner in the latest episode of The Kardashians, providing a glimpse into her post-divorce aspirations. The reality TV star seemed to be taking a dig at her ex-husband Kanye. She also revealed a two-year plan for singledom, highlighting her dedication to discretion and personal growth.

Kardashian, 42, opened up about her evolving "manifest list" for the ideal partner on the episode when she was flying to Las Vegas on her private plane for the wedding of her longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton to actor Lukas Gage. Chris asked if she had "one more wedding in her." Kardashian emphasized, in a subtle nod to her past, that her future partner should refrain from airing personal grievances in public, as reported by Mirror.

Kardashian's revelations are most intriguing because of the subtle jab she took at her ex-husband, Kanye. Kardashian stressed the value of discretion in a relationship, expressing her desire for a partner who will not "air their dirty laundry." This appears to be a veiled reference to Kanye's public rants against the Kardashians, especially during and after their tumultuous divorce.

Kardashian's determination to keep her personal life private and her children safe from public scrutiny was clear when she insisted that her future partner "leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully." This statement echoes Kanye's previous accusations and public comments about the Kardashian family, indicating that Kardashian prefers a more discreet approach to relationships, per Daily Mail.

Appleton praised her for being in the best phase of her life, praising her control over various aspects such as business and parenting. Appleton said, "I will say that, as long as I’ve known you, I feel like this is the best you’ve ever been. You look amazing, you’re in control of everything, you have the kids down, the business down, I don’t know, I just feel like you’re in a good place."

Kardashian has revealed that she intends to remain single for the next year. After having been single for a year, she believes that another year will be beneficial to her personal growth and well-being. She responded, "So maybe that’s when it’s good to invite energy. It’s probably been a year, so then we have a year to go. I think that would be really good for me. I’m not looking. They seem to find me, but I’m not looking."

Kardashian emphasized the importance of finding a teammate and a team player in a relationship throughout the episode. She expressed a desire to face challenges with a partner, emphasizing the significance of sharing life's ups and downs. She said, "You want to go through s**t with someone. You want to know that you can."

