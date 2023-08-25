Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Seen Enjoying Some Quality Baking Time With Dad Travis Scott in Sweet Post

Stormi, the daughter of Kylie Jenner, is getting her hands dirty!

Travis Scott, who shares Stormi with makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, posted pictures of Stormi's enjoyable baking day on his Instagram Story on August 21 night. The 5-and-a-half-year-old is the oldest kid of Jenner, 26, and her ex-husband Scott. In the Instagram story, it appeared like Scott and Stormi were spending some quality baking time together, per DailyMail.

Also Read: Travis Scott Shares Cute Snap of Stormi in The Kitchen, She's Ready for 'Kids Baking Championship'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian Jenner Kids (@dashkids)

In the first image, shattered egg shells, whisks, a cookie cutter, a milk carton, and three silver mixing bowls full of dough were visible on a tabletop coated in flour. Stormi had a broad smile on in the second picture. While kneading the dough, the young girl grinned broadly at the camera, her face covered in flour, per PEOPLE.

Stormi also appeared on her father's July album, Utopia, demonstrating their obvious loving bond together. "Storm's a minor, but you know she livin' major,” Scott raps in his song Thank God, appreciating himself too for being a present father, to which Stormi can then be heard responding, “That's right, Daddy!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stormi Webster (@stormalooo)

Also Read: The Surprising Connection Between Brad Pitt & Travis Scott to His Latest Album, ‘Utopia'

Nineteen-month-old Aire is Jenner and Scott's second child. During The Kardashians season finale last month, the entrepreneur of Kylie Cosmetics talked candidly about her decision to rename her son Aire. "I've officially started the process of changing my son's name because his legal name is Wolf Webster," she told friend Anastasia Karanikolaou. "So I'm going to do Aire Webster, A-I-R-E."

Aire means "Lion of God" in Hebrew, and Jenner—who just debuted her own Bratz Dolls—wanted her son's name to have further significance. Adding that "It was the hormones that took me out," the reality star continued her advice to name a kid before "hormones start raging."

Also Read: Here's All You Need To Know About Kylie Jenner's Love Life: From Travis Scott to Timothée Chalamet

"I didn't realize the postpartum would hit me that hard,” Jenner continued. “I never called him Wolf, ever. And then the second, that night, I cried in the shower."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aire Webster 🤍 (@airewebsterx)

In The Kardashians season finale, the mother of two also revealed that she would be "heartbroken" if her daughter decided to get plastic surgery when she turned 19. "Obviously, I have a daughter too. I'd be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19," she shared. "She's the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her, and like I wish I could be her, do it all differently. I wouldn't touch anything."

Before introducing her baby into the world in 2018, Jenner underwent breast plastic surgery, which she now regrets. “I wish I never got them done, to begin with,” Jenner emotionally states. “[I] recommend anyone thinking about it to wait after children.”

“I always remember being the most confident kid in the room,” Jenner said. “I always loved myself — I still love myself — and one of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face.” She added, “I feel like I don’t want that to be a part of my story.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Rodin Eckenroth

More from Inquisitr

Travis Scott Shades Ex Kylie Jenner and Her Beau Timothee Chalamet in ‘Meltdown'

ASAP Rocky Disses Travis Scott in a New Song Over His Alleged Romance With Rihanna