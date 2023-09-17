Jennifer Aniston is a brilliant actress in the entertainment industry who blossomed shortly after her role as ‘Rachel Green’ on Friends. The actress not only delivers stellar and authentic performances but also has a sharp eye for fashion.

Her overall aesthetic appears to be elegant and comfy and she prefers subtle and not too over-powering colors on the days she’s not filming. When she makes an appearance on the iconic red carpets, Aniston always looks effortlessly gorgeous. Although she often donned vibrant and refreshing dresses, there was a time when Aniston had a “nightmare goth phase” when she was in high school.

Also Read: When Brad Pitt May Have Implied that Jennifer Aniston Was 'Boring'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

In a cover story interview with People in 2016, the We're The Millers actress shared some insightful details about discovering what worked for her in terms of fashion in high school. Apparently back then she was “just not well-informed” about the variety of trends in the said realm. She further described that particular season of life and then confessed to having a ‘goth’ phase. “You know, you’re experimenting. It was the ‘80s and I looked like a goth nightmare,” confessed Aniston as she took a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Image Souce: Getty Images | Photo by Lorenzo Ciniglio

The Break Up actress explained the reason for opting for the overall dark style and said that she “wasn’t going for most beautiful” In fact it was the opposite of trying to fit in, she wanted to be unique. “It was, How can I be the most rebelliously unattractive?” asked Aniston as she recalled her reasoning. Shortly after high school, the Emmy-winning actress began to understand the kind of career she wanted and worked mighty hard for it. But, in the process, she decided to ditch the all-black look and go in for something more new, more her.

Also Read: 10 Times Jennifer Aniston Proved Why She Is The Go-To Actress for Casual Yet Glam Hairstyles

ilysm jennifer aniston who wears mom jeans and a hat <3 pic.twitter.com/rJwyh8ITzN — drea (@ohmyfaniston) July 13, 2022

After her professional acting career progressed quite well, she put some serious effort into learning about dressing up while admitting that it was a “slow process” As she ponders over the evolution of her style she remembers the kind of outfits she adopted in her early 20s. “Oh that was more the ‘90s mom jean look,” said the Horrible Bosses actress with laughter in her tone. She continued to add, “Big blousy blouses with a big chunky belt. And remember the Western cowboy shoe? I thought I was so coo-ool.”

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston Posts ‘Summertime Photo Dump’ With Jason Bateman and Jimmy Kimmel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

The most recent look that Aniston donned in public was her glittery and enigmatic ensemble that she wore for the press tour of her hit film, Murder Mystery 2. The actress shared an Instagram reel featuring the backless dress as it hung in her spacious balcony. She flaunted it alongside her dogs walking around in front of her in excitement while the video was being recorded. In the caption of her post, she extended her heartfelt gratitude towards her beloved glam team who helped her get ready for the said occasion.

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Aniston Spills Her Age-Defying Secrets; Here’s Why She Looks 31 and Not 54

Jennifer Aniston's Adorable Pup Lord Chesterfield Gets to Her Anniversary Cake Right Before She does