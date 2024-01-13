Television sensation Kelly Ripa is a beloved celebrity who has charmed the entertainment industry with her bubbly personality. Moreover, her steamy love story with her husband, Mark Conseulos, is often in the spotlight. These two lovebirds are truly couple goals and are practically inseparable from each other. To add to their romance, Ripa and Conseulos host their own show: Live With Kelly and Mark. Ripa also has a podcast, Let's Talk Off Camera, and in a new episode, the actress opened up about her experience back when there was a bomb threat issued in the same building as The View.

Image Source Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

The U.S. Sun noted Ripa’s narrative of events from the day, which, in a way, had a positive outlook. Ripa invited Hollywood’s A-list actress, Salma Hayek. The two were casually chatting about a few beauty hacks, their ongoing endeavors, Mike White, and an array of other topics. The conversation took an interesting turn when Hayek was asked to talk about her network of fellow bigwigs in the industry. To be more specific, Ripa asked her about her connections in the music industry. That’s when it veered into knowing one of the biggest icons of pop culture: Prince.

Ripa prodded Hayek by asking, “You were really good friends with Prince, right?” To this, Hayek politely confirmed, “Yes.” Ripa went on to recall her obsession with Prince: when she was sticking up posters of him in her room, sneaking away from home to attend his concerts, and continuing to view them with her husband. Eventually, it brought her on to the crux of the matter: her possibly fated encounter with her idol!

Ripa recalled the time she starred in All My Children, which was being filmed in the same building as The View. One fine day, while the late singer Prince was in the building, there was suddenly a bomb threat announced. This naturally put everyone in an alarmed mode as safety for everyone was a primary concern. Amid the chaos of evacuation and authorities flooding in, Ripa had a very rare encounter with him. She narrated, “They evacuated all of us. And there was Prince. And they were pulling his limo [Limousine] up the driveway so he could get in to leave.”

Hayek was now fully focused on the story and waited for Ripa to continue, who then said, “They thought the building was going to blow up, but naturally they left the soap stars where they were, standing under the garage.” This seemed to show potential feelings of neglect in terms of priority. But, to Ripa’s surprise, she and the late star happened to cross paths, and she didn’t hesitate to shoot her shot! The actress went on to gush about being a die-hard fan of his and got a response from Prince. She claimed he was an utter gentleman at the moment and merely shook her hand while calling her lovely. After their very brief meeting, Ripa ended the story by saying, “He got in his car and drove away and that was it. That was my only interaction with him.”

