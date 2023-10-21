Blake Shelton Recalls His First Meeting With Wife Gwen Stefani: "She Rode a Minivan..."

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are the music industry’s most esteemed power couples. Shelton became a pioneer in the realm of Country music with hits such as God Gave Me You, Ol' Red, Nobody But You, and so many more. On the other hand, Stefani became an emanated icon in the pop culture realm. Some of her hit songs include Hollaback Girl, Make Me Like You, and Underneath It All.

Their reputations earned them the honor of judging the renowned singing competition, The Voice. Although the two have been happily married since 2021, Shelton reminisced about the first time he met the love of his life.

Also Read: Gwen Stefani Playfully Mocks Niall Horan's Accent on ‘The Voice’ as They Compete for a Contestant

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

According to Today, the country singer recently shared an emotional memoir about meeting Stefani while she was amid her ‘Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony’ on the 19th of October. Shelton began to fondly talk about their encounter in 2014 during the 6th season of the show and emphasized how refreshing her presence was to him.

“She wasn’t like any other famous person that I had ever met before,” he claimed. Shelton explained in great detail how although she was quite wealthy and could certainly afford a luxe car, she still chose to ride in a minivan with car seats to work every day.

Also Read: Gwen Stefani Struggles on ‘The Voice’ Without Blake as Contestants Choose Other Teams

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

He goes on to gush about what a doting mother his now-wife is and mentioned her adorable entourage who would often accompany her to work. “She didn’t roll with security. She came in with a baby and two little boys, which at the time worked like security because nobody was going near - it was chaos!” recalled Shelton in good humor.

Also Read: Gwen Stefani's Surprise Triumph Over Reba McEntire for Country Sensation Jacquie Roar

If there’s one thing the singer is known for apart from her successful business empire and fame in the music industry, it’s her love for her three beautiful sons. The singer shares Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo with her ex-husband: Gavin Rossdale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

It appears the one thing that made Shelton swoon about Stefani is her unconditional love for her kids and how passionate and dedicated a mother she is. This made Shelton clearly understand where her priorities lay at the time. “It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world - that was her No. 1 job,” said Shelton in awe. At this point, Stefani was already misty-eyed as her beloved continued to praise her greatly during this auspicious occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

Shelton once more looked back at one of the first few impressions Stefani made on him. As both her husband and a fellow artist, he believes that his wife innately possesses a “star quality” which is a rarity in the industry. “It’s that thing that she was just born with that makes you stop and go, ‘Wait. Who is that? What’s her name? What does she do? Why do I love her already? What the hell?” said a very bashful Shelton about his wife.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

On hearing her husband’s thoughts out loud, Stefani and perhaps listeners at the event were moved to tears. Taking note of time, Shelton ended his speech by congratulating Stefani for her proud achievement and making a final declaration of his love for her.

More from Inquisitr

Gwen Stefani Has The Sweetest Reaction To Niall Horan's Hilarious Blake Shelton Impression

When 'Young Fan' Kylie Jenner Got to Sing With Gwen Stefani on Stage at a Concert