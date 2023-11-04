Meghan McCain is well-known for her impressive skills as an anchor on television and her radiant and exuberant personality. She’s built quite a resume by having work experience in media hubs such as ABC News, Fox News, and MSNBC. However, she’s renowned for her previous role as a host on the daytime talk show, The View. McCain appeared alongside the friendly faces of Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and others on the show. Although things seemed to be going well, her sudden exit from the show in 2021 remains a noteworthy topic.

According to the sources of Entertainment Weekly, McCain reminisced about her exit from the show, which gave her some time for reflection. In the newest episode of her podcast, Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat, she offered her listeners an opportunity to understand her reason for leaving the show and her experience while she was still a part of the decorated cast of The View. In a conversation with her guest, Brian Stelter, a journalist, she opened up about her “bombastic exit” from the show in 2021.

McCain described the many emotions she felt when she was about to turn in her resignation from the show. “When I left The View and I quit, it was very dramatic—it was like a bomb going off when I was going into the studio to announce that I was leaving,” recalled McCain. She elaborates on how she couldn’t “stop trembling” and was doubtful about dealing with the entire situation since she was venturing into a new territory. Moreover, even her agent at the time advised her to carefully think through the situation and to be ready for the aftermath of “pulling this rip chord”.

Apart from being unable to cope with the emotional stress of “constantly” living in the limelight, McCain lists a primary rationale for retiring from her duties as co-host. “I just felt like I could not be the kind of mother, wife, and commentator I wanted to be in that kind of chaotic environment,” explained McCain upon reflection.

Even after her exit, the acclaimed author revealed that she was often in a period of doubt and would ponder if she could function “without being on TV every day”. However, after some time had passed, McCain admits she learned to love the new life that didn’t require her to “wear makeup every day”.

The View was on yesterday when I turned on my tv. I thought about tweeting how silly it was for Meghan McCain to cite The Devil Wears Prada as a legitimate source to understanding Vogue's work environment. Today, she announced her departure & idk why I find it hilarious.Bye girl! — Josie Rob (@josiesawklife) July 1, 2021

She concluded her thoughts by comparing her experience working on the daytime show to one very famous and beloved movie that starred Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and more. “Working on The View is a big job,” admitted McCain. She added, “For me, it was like in The Devil Wears Prada, where it’s like, a million girls want this job.’” Although McCain appears to be happy in her present endeavors, she made one final confession: “What I thought I wanted was the most miserable I was in my life.”

