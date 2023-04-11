Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Pack PDA During a Rare Public Outing in Malibu

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were seen on a romantic outing in Malibu this weekend. Daily Mail reported that the otherwise private couple was spotted displaying ample PDA during their coffee date. Johnson was papped locking arms with her rockstar beau, the 33-year-old, who wore black embroidered straight-leg trousers, a black hat, and oversized dark glasses.

The 50 Shades Of Gray star wore a graphic T-shirt depicting Bruce Springsteen, which must have been inspired by Martin’s recent statement that "Springsteen inspired him to eat just one meal a day" after noticing that the Born in the USA singer was “better off than [Chris] was” with this dietary practice.

On the other hand, the 46-year-old Coldplay frontman opted for a casual style while showcasing his lean physique and was seen wearing a light gray T-shirt with a minuscule button on the shoulder, dark gray fitted sweatpants, and running shoes. He accessorized the outfit with a light gray beanie and looked handsome sporting well-groomed facial hair.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were seen in Malibu, California. pic.twitter.com/VacqVKRgwP — @21metgala (@21metgala) April 8, 2023

The star couple has been so private about their relationship that they have never been spotted on any red-carpet event together, though they have reportedly been in a relationship for 5 years. This is, therefore, a rare treat for their fans and admirers. Johnson was seen holding Martin's arm several times as they walked together, and they looked comfortable and deeply in love while on their coffee date.

According to People, they have been dating since 2017, after Martin and his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow "consciously uncoupled" in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Theo Wargo

In October 2021, Martin publicly dedicated his song Universe to his girlfriend during a Coldplay concert. "This is about my universe, and she's here," he said in a rare display of affection. Speaking exclusively to Elle UK, Johanson revealed little details about their relationship. "We've been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside my house."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Neilson Barnard

After three years of dating each other, the couple moved in together and lived in Martin's Malibu mansion, which he recently sold only to purchase another luxurious estate in the area. While Johnson and Martin have previously sparked engagement rumors, the couple has not publicly shared any plans to walk down the aisle soon.

Don Johnson, Dakota's father was quizzed about their wedding plans to which he told Good Day New York, "Oh god. I don't think much further than about the next seven or eight seconds. But listen, if she's happy, I will be happy, and he's a lovely guy. And if she decides to get married, I would imagine that there would be grandchildren not too far out for that. I'd be pretty excited about that part."