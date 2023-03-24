'Coldplay' Frontman Chris Martin Explains Why He Doesn't Eat Dinner

Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin made headlines recently when he revealed that he does not eat dinner. Martin, who is known for his slim physique, credits his strict diet to lunch with Bruce Springsteen, who was "in better shape" than Martin himself, according to People. While Martin did not disclose what he eats, Springsteen's "one meal per day" diet plan inspired him to try and cut down on his own food intake. Intermittent fasting has, in fact, gained mass appeal among men in recent years as an efficient way to cut weight.

Chris Martin revealed this tidbit on Tuesday's episode of Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend. "I don't actually have dinner anymore," said Martin. "I stop eating at 4 [p.m.], and I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen." He goes on to narrate an incident where he had gone over for lunch to Springsteen's house. It was Bruce's wife, Patti Scialfa who told Martin that her husband eats only one meal a day. "I was like well, there we go, that's my next challenge," said Martin.

Intermittent fasting has become increasingly popular in recent years, with many studies suggesting that it may have major health benefits. Supporters of intermittent fasting have highlighted a number of health benefits from the diet plan, including weight loss, improved blood sugar control, boosted brain function, and potentially a longer lifespan.

One of the most popular types of intermittent fasting is the "16:8" diet, which involves fasting for 16 hours a day and eating during the remaining 8 hours. Many people opt to skip breakfast and eat lunch and dinner, along with a few snacks, between noon and 8 pm. The 16:8 diet may be more tolerable than the well-known 5:2 diet, which involves restricting calories to 500-600 a day for two days a week, but the former can still lead to overindulgence during the eating period, potentially leading to weight gain.

Despite the potential benefits of intermittent fasting, some recent studies have suggested that it may not be as beneficial as previously thought. As per Daily Mail, a study from last year followed 24,000 Americans over the age of 40 and found that those who ate one meal per day were 30 percent more likely to die from any cause in 15 years compared to those who ate three meals per day. This held true even if people exercised, ate healthily, and rarely smoked or drank alcohol, the researchers claimed.

Scientists suggest that this may be because intermittent fasters end up consuming a large amount of food in one go, which may put extra stress on the body as it tries to digest a dump of calories and nutrients at once. The study's authors added, however, that it was still too early to say conclusively that intermittent fasting played a role in early death.

Another study suggested that intermittent fasting for weight loss was no more effective than restricting calorie intake. And a third study carried out in mice suggested that skipping breakfast could raise the risk of developing heart disease or cancer. Experts have previously warned that people should be careful when opting to fast intermittently. Drawbacks of the fasting plan may include overindulgence during the eating period, leading to weight gain, as well as digestive problems over the long term, hunger, fatigue and weakness.

While the potential benefits and drawbacks of intermittent fasting are still being studied, it is important to note that everyone's body is different and what works for one person may not work for another. It is essential to consult a healthcare professional before starting any new diet or exercise regimen.

In the case of Chris Martin's diet, it is important to remember that he is a celebrity with access to personal trainers and nutritionists. While Martin may have seen success with his strict diet, it may not be a sustainable or healthy option for everyone. It is also important to note that Martin did not disclose what he eats during his one meal per day, which could significantly impact the health benefits or drawbacks of his diet.