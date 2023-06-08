Ariana Grande Mocked Her Previous Signature Beauty Look In Latest TikTok Video

Grammy-winning singer Ariana Grande felt rather nostalgic in a recent TikTok that she shared on her account. The video featured Grande mocking her iconic thick-lined eyes and over-drawn lips that transitioned to a huge trend among her fans, as reported by Hola!

The "Dangerous Woman" singer expressed her opinion regarding the look that she rocked, back when she'd just begun her singing career.

Image Credit: Getty Images | Robin Marchant

Grande was never seen without a stroke of thick cat-eyed liner across her eyes followed by iconic over-drawn lips with a nude shade of lipstick or gloss on several occasions. The singer paid homage to this signature look that had seemingly blossomed into a trend that her fans followed through. In the video, Grande appeared to be flaunting her newly-dyed blonde hair tied up in a chic ponytail followed by soft glam makeup.

Image Credit: TikTok | @arianagrande

The video featured a friendly conversation that Grande seemed to be having with herself as she lip-synced to a line from "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." The conversation portrayed Grande in disbelief that there indeed was a phase when she'd not leave home without her signature and trendy look. The text in her video read: "Me to the old me who wouldn't dare be seen without a thick cat-eye and an over-drawn lip." According to her caption on the video, fans made a careful note of the product she used while applying a coat of that luscious liner from her own brand, r.e.m beauty.

Image Credit: TikTok | @arianagrande

As soon as she uploaded this bittersweet video of her reminiscing over the past, her 32 million followers were more than quick to shower her with positivity and confirm that they didn't believe the "phase" was a bad thing at all. "It was so iconic," said a viewer. "You always look so good air!!!" said another. "Bring back the winged eyeliner please!" said another follower. Her comment section was flooded with love. Some of them even requested for the singer to come back from her hiatus to produce a new album.

The "One Last Time" singer recently shared a YouTube video on her r.e.m beauty channel in honor of the one-year anniversary of the makeup brand that has been experiencing rapid growth. The video featured Grande in a stunning yet casual black ensemble with her hair half tied up and the rest of her blonde locks set free. To commemorate such a special occasion, Grande ensured to answer questions from fans regarding her products. She did so while applying her own makeup featuring several products from the brand as she proudly talked about each of them.

The "Positions" singer also explained how her character Glinda from "Wicked" also sports glam products. "Glinda wears a few things," confirms Grande. The songstress also mentioned a snippet of a conversation she had with her makeup artist, Nuria. "I told my beautiful makeup artist Nuria, who I love with all my heart, I said, 'I don't want to go into this with any sort of rules or requests. I want us to find her from the ground up.'" She went on to add, "I want to just sit down and let you play and we'll find her together."