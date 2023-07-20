‘Sister Wives’ Fans Gush Over a Spin-off Series Starring Only These Two Brown Family Members

Sister Wives stars Janelle and Christine Brown have impressed their fans with their recent weight loss and adventurous lifestyle updates since they parted ways from ex-Kody Brown. Now fans are demanding a spin-off series based on their lives. Viral requests poured in after the TLC stars shared adorable photo dumps featuring their extended family at Christine's daughter Gwendlyn's wedding ceremony.

Gwendlyn and her fiancée, Beatriz Queiroz, officiated their wedding in the presence of their loved ones in Arizona earlier this week. Janelle shared a carousel of pictures, which included snaps of Gwendlyn's brother, Logan, and his wife, Michelle Petty, holding their sister Mykelti's cute twin sons. Christine and her soon-to-be husband, David Woolley, were also spotted in one of the images enjoying the wedding festivities.

Janelle captioned the fun family pictures with a sweet message - "Some photos from Gwen and Bea’s wedding get-together this weekend. @mykeltip and @tonychessnut ‘s twins are so much fun. Avalon wouldn’t hold still long enough. Sadly Maddie and Caleb couldn’t make it and Savanah is with them for the summer. And before you guys say anything- Michelle and Logan’s life goal is to be the “funniest Aunt and Uncle ever."

Mother of the glowing bride, Christine, too posted an adorable message for Gwendlyn' fiancée, Beatriz Queiroz, with a set of gorgeous images from the celebratory evening - "Welcome to the family @bxx_qu we Love you and we’re thrilled you and @gwendlynbrown are married!!"

Fans instantly gushed with congratulatory messages in the comments section while also demanding a spin-off series from the Sister Wives' alums. "Could you guys just have your own show? That’s what we really wanna see!!," one Instagram fan exclaimed. A second fan insisted - "Yes!!! We don’t want to see Robyn and Kody anymore. We want Christine and Janelle." A third Instagram fan added: "Yesss... with Christine and Janelle's families only!!!"

The Plexus 'health drink' ambassadors have already carved out a healthy lifestyle and 'financial empire' with the 'pink drink' and supplement brand. They are continuously documenting their weight loss journey on social media, the two Sister Wives' stars even attended a conference in Nashville last month to promote their fitness journey. According to the US Sun, an insider has alleged that the duo are planning on starting a spin-off series of their own based on 'female empowerment' - "They're gearing towards their own show. It would be more about female empowerment like 'Life After Polygamy.' That's the direction they're going in. Separate lives from Kody, 54, and Robyn, 44, and life at home with their kids, they're trying to build a financial empire together," the insider revealed.

Newly-wed Gwendlyn had supported her mother, Christine, when her dad, Kody, had accused his ex-wife of "turning the children against him", Kody had told the cameras during one of the Sister Wives' - "She's running to this person, to complain about the relationship. She's playing a game. She has been playing games for years. I just call bulls**t." Gwendlyn however, refuted her father's claims with a Tik Tok video in November, saying, "Absolutely yes [my mom's happy]. She's thriving so hard," she raved.

"Her life is so good right now. I'm so proud of her."

