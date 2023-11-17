In recent developments, British comedian Russell Brand has come under scrutiny for alleged offensive behavior during the peak of his career from 2006 to 2013. These accusations have added up to the series of complaints against Brand for sexual harassment. But Brand's ex-wife and pop star, Katy Perry, has chosen to remain silent on the matter.

Russell Brand Under Fire With More Sexual Assault Allegations, This After Two More Women Have Come Forward To Accuse The Star Of Sexual Assault! #russellbrand #violenceagainstwomen #poslog pic.twitter.com/oRlGgofqK8 — #PosLog (@pos_log) November 14, 2023

Also Read: Katy Perry to Quit 'American Idol' to Spend Time With Daughter and 'Expand Family'

The Hot and Cold singer seems unperturbed by her ex facing allegations of sexual assault. Despite their past marriage, Perry has refrained from commenting on Brand in recent years. On the other hand, the British police have initiated two separate investigations to embolden others to raise their voice and provide substantial evidence. Simultaneously, the BBC, where Brand worked as a radio show host from 2006 to 2008, and Channel 4, where some of the other alleged incidents took place, have initiated a follow-up investigation into his behavior.

Two more people come forward with claims of misconduct against comedian Russell Brand during his time as a BBC radio host; Brand was previously accused by four women of sexual assault — Robert Sollars (@RobertSollars2) November 15, 2023

The additional criminal charges are yet to be revealed by the investigators. However, an article published by The Times on September 16, 2023, shed light on these accusations. One woman, identified as "Alice," claimed that Russell sexually and emotionally abused her during their 2006 relationship when she was 16 and he was 31. Another accuser alleged the actor exposed himself and forced her into doing non-consensual sexual deeds with her during the shooting of a romantic comedy film. The legal reports state that Brand, under the strong influence of alcohol, exposed himself to the actress on a set filled with cast and crew, per USA Today. Furthermore, the lawsuit alleges that Brand her into a bathroom and forced her to indulge in a non-consensual sexual act.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

Also Read: From Jennifer Aniston, Miley Cyrus to Katy Perry, Celebs Who Have Publicly Revealed Their Weight

This marks the first legal case filed against the comedian, despite previous disturbing allegations and claims made on social media. The actress claims to have suffered extreme emotional distress and insult as a repercussion of the assault, leading to economic losses due to her work on the film being cut short following the incident. She confessed her fears of being blacklisted from the industry as a consequence.

btw another woman came forward to say Russell Brand sexually assaulted her on the set of Arthur https://t.co/k1q3yJOBZh — The Serfs (@theserfstv) November 16, 2023

Also Read: Family of 84-Year-Old Veteran Aims for Katy Perry to Face 'Perjury Sanctions' in $2.6 Million Battle

This lawsuit was filed under New York's Adult Survivors Act, helping accusers to sue for sexual abuse within a one-year window, even if the statutes of limitations have expired. As per Mirror, the alleged victim stated, "I was working on the set of the movie Arthur when the lead actor Russell Brand sexually assaulted me."

Katy Perry on divorcing Russell Brand: “I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day. I let go and I was like: This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me” — Sophie Heawood (@heawood) September 16, 2023

Per reports published by The Guardian, the Thames Police Station stated, "Thames Valley police in the past two weeks received new information in relation to the harassment and stalking allegations dating back to 2018." Perry, who was married to Brand between 2010 and 2012, has chosen to remain tight-lipped on the issue even though their relationship's period coincided with the time when some of the alleged assaults occurred. Despite the ongoing controversy surrounding Brand, the Firework hitmaker appears to have moved on from her past marriage and cherishes her time with her family.

More from Inquisitr

Russell Brand Faces New Allegations for Alleged Sexual Assault on 'Arthur' Film Set

Here's why Katy Perry Apologized to Fiancé Orlando Bloom