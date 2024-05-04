Whoopi Goldberg Reveals on 'The View' Who She Wants to Inherit Her $60 Million Fortune

At the age of 68, legendary actress and comedian, Whoopi Goldberg, has amassed an incredible fortune of $60 million and knows exactly who she wants the massive nest egg to go to when she's no longer around — her only child, Alexandrea Martin. As per E! News, during a frank discussion on Thursday's episode of The View, Goldberg didn't mince words about her inheritance plans. "One of the great answers is children learn by what they see. My mother worked her behind off and so that's why I feel the way I feel and I'm leaving my kid everything that I have," she stated definitively.

The panel was debating whether children of wealthy celebrities should automatically expect to inherit their parents' riches. Some high-profile stars like Jeff Goldblum have been open about wanting their kids to forge their paths without relying on generational wealth. But Goldberg, who welcomed Alexandrea in 1973 with her first husband Alvin Martin, felt differently.

She poked fun at Goldblum's stance that he doesn't want to just hand over his estimated $40 million fortune to sons Charlie, 8, and River, 6. "Well, you're gonna be doing it for them for a while because your kids are very young! I mean, you're not cutting them out now are you?" Whoopi laughed. The Ghost star then turned her attention to other celebrities who have spoken out against leaving big inheritances. "So how far do you go to make kids find their path? Celebs like Ashton Kutcher and Gordon Ramsay said they don't plan on leaving money for their kids," she pointed out as she chuckled at the idea.

"Yeah okay, that's what the courts are for!" the Oscar winner joked when her co-hosts questioned her stance, doubling down on protecting Alexandrea's inheritance. While Joy Behar said she would leave her own daughter money because she's 'not a brat', Sunny Hostin brought up the sobering racial wealth gap as a Black mother. "I'm gonna give them an advantage," she said, wanting her two kids, Gabriel and Paloma, to build generational wealth, as per The Daily Mail UK. She explained, "...There are all these systemic problems with being able to accrue wealth that black families didn't get and I'll be damned if my kids are gonna have to struggle even more than what I did."

Sara Haines offered a more moderate approach, saying she would financially support hardworking kids. "I think parenting is not a one-size-fits-all...because I've seen a lot of people- and I'm sure everyone knows someone- who feels entitled to things." She added, "And I think giving someone something when they feel entitled doesn't help them down the road in life. So if you come out, working hard with your head down, I will help you as much as you need. The other version: I'm not doing anything for you by ingratiating you."