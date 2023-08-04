Taylor Swift Thanked Her ‘Eras Tour’ Truck Drivers by Gifting Each One of Them $100,000 Bonus Checks

On Monday, as the United States leg of her massively successful Eras Tour neared its conclusion, Taylor Swift lavished a large bonus on several crew members, including the tour's truck drivers, in appreciation of their hard work. Michael Scherkenbach, CEO of Denver, Colorado-based trucking business Shomotion, told CNN that Swift surprised the tour's transportation personnel by presenting each driver with a cheque for $100,000.

🚨| Taylor Swift’s handwritten note to those on her team for ‘The Eras Tour’!🫶



“Your well deserved bonus is $100,000” pic.twitter.com/LzrSuwe2lU — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) August 3, 2023

Also Read: Self Confessed 'Swiftie' Emily Ratajkowski Says "You Don’t Get It if You Don’t Like Taylor Swift"

According to him, Shomotion is only one of two transportation providers employed throughout the excursion. "My company handles the transportation of the stage and structure, which is pretty much the skeleton that everything hangs on at the concert venue," he added. While Scherkenbach would not say exactly how many employees shared in the six-figure incentive, he did say that roughly 50 people across the various trucking teams had benefited from it.

According to him, the "generous" sum far surpasses the average bonus expectation. The average sum is between $5,000 and $10,000. This enormous sum, therefore, is inconceivable. Scherkenbach went even further, calling the sum a "life-changing" one. He added, "These men and women, they live on the road. They sleep during the day and work all night. It’s a grueling task. They leave their families, and young children for weeks. For Taylor’s tour, they’ve been away from home for 24 weeks."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

He added, "Look, a fair wage doesn't put you in a position to buy a home. But this opens up that possibility." A hundred thousand dollars may be used as a down payment on a house or as tuition for a child to attend college. According to Scherkenbach, his drivers were taken aback when they were summoned to what they assumed would be a typical production meeting before a show. It wasn't like that at all. "We’re in L.A., and I call a meeting on Monday to go over the rundown for the L.A. concerts this week at SoFi Stadium" he added, then, out of the blue, Swift's dad Scott showed up there.

Also Read: Watch Taylor Swift and Her Dad Share Laughs in Backstage at Santa Clara Concert

Scherkenbach remarked, "Taylor's family is always present and kind to our drivers but Scott generally doesn’t lead the meeting, Scott gave a speech saying that he had discussed this with Taylor and they thought that it was only right that everybody received a bonus. Taylor insisted on writing a handwritten note to each driver and [added] a wax seal on the envelope with her monogram."

🚨| Taylor Swift performing “Everything Has Changed” at tonight’s show of ‘The Eras Tour’! #TSTheErasTour #SeattleTSTheErasTour



pic.twitter.com/m58ws970JN — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) July 23, 2023

Also Read: Taylor Swift Gifts Eras Tour Truck Drivers With Massive Bonus of $100,000 Each for Their Incredible Work

Swift expressed her appreciation only days before her last U.S. Eras gigs at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, as reported by US Magazine. After her six gigs in California, Swift and her opening act Sabrina Carpenter will go to South America for a string of shows that will last through November 26. By the time her European leg begins in February 2024, Swift will have performed over 60 times in countries including Japan, Australia, Singapore, France, Sweden, Portugal, Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland, Austria, and the United Kingdom.

On March 17, the Eras Tour began in Glendale, Arizona. Since then, Swift has taken her three-hour show to arenas all around the United States. The tour, however, got off to a bumpy start as fans had problems acquiring tickets via Ticketmaster owing to overwhelming demand late last year.

References:

https://edition.cnn.com/2023/08/02/business/taylor-swift-100000-life-changing-bonus-truck-crew/index.html

https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/news/taylor-swift-gives-eras-tour-truck-drivers-100k-bonuses-report/

More from Inquisitr

Taylor Swift Dedicated Song ‘Enchanted’ to This Guy From ‘Owl City’, Then Ghosted Him Post His Reply

Taylor Swift Fan Who Failed to Get a Ticket for the Eras Tour Found a Way to Attend the Concert