Pop sensation Adele has finally confirmed she is married to her Rich Paul, a sports agent and the founder of Klutch Sports Group, which represents legends like LeBron James, Odell Beckham Jr., and Ben Simmons. However, it turns out that before they 'secretly got married,' the Hello singer allegedly got Rich Paul to sign a strict prenuptial agreement, RadarOnline reported. Before saying their "I dos," the 35-year-old singer was allegedly 'convinced' by her worried friends to safeguard her $220 million estate.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

"Adele has a few trust issues, which is normal for her, but bringing up a marital contract caused some friction between them," an insider said about the prenup. "She believes in love, and she says talking about anything to do with money is a sure-fire romance killer. She was right," the source shared, revealing that the prenup was a 'touchy subject' for the couple.

Adele earned an estimated $240 million in advance for her five-month engagement in Las Vegas. Her four albums have also brought in $31 million in sales, in addition to an additional $34 million from digital singles. In addition, she has made hundreds of millions of dollars from her tour tickets. The singer also has three homes in Beverly Hills that are estimated to be worth over $30 million, in addition to two townhouses in London that are estimated to be worth over $14 million.

Rumor has it Rich Paul married Adele if it’s true he really won in life — DBook Stan account (@basementdwell3r) November 21, 2023

Furthermore, Adele reportedly funded a $58 million house that she and her spouse moved into. With everything taken into account, Radar Online estimated Adele's net worth to be above $220 million. Nevertheless, Rich's net worth is also comparable. LeBron James is among the sports agent's elite clientele; his estimated net worth is around $120 million.

"But he's more famous now because of Adele," her friends thought, per another insider who spoke to RadarOnline. "Her pals convinced her that the smart thing to do is to get an ironclad prenup," the source added. Adele's inner circle persuaded her that the deal was essential despite her initial resistance. It's also worth noting that Adele's settlement with ex-husband Simon Konecki never became public, although it did not include alimony. "Now she just wants to play it safe," said the insider. "A prenup's signed, and Adele and Rich put it behind them... hopefully."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

Previously, Adele's close friends and family were concerned Rich would abandon her and 'move on to next conquest' when he gets bored. "Rich is a very charming, influential guy. But the worry is he's using Adele to boost his Hollywood profile and it'll all end in tears once he's gotten bored with her," dished an insider in yet another RadarOnline report. "Before they went public, hardly anyone had heard of the guy. Now he's front and center at all the big events, soaking up the limelight and encouraging her to get out there and party alongside him," another source alleged.

