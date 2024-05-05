Here’s Why Travis Kelce Stopped Receiving Mail Sent to His Home Amid Taylor Swift Romance

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, recently revealed on his podcast New Heights why he no longer receives mail at his home. This decision came after his address was leaked online, leading to safety concerns and unwanted attention due to his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift. During a recent episode of the podcast co-hosted with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis mentioned his decision to hire professional organizers for his home in Kansas City, mirroring Jason and his wife’s spring cleaning efforts. However, the discussion took a serious turn on the topic of the mail situation, emphasizing the aftermath of having his address made public.

“The one thing you don’t realize is that when somebody posts your house online, everybody now has your address and people just send stuff to your house. So I literally stopped getting mail to my house. I had to stop. I had to literally tell the post office and everybody to, like, stop bringing stuff to my house…Anything sent to my house is sent right back to the sender. So anybody that’s just sending random s--- to my house, uh, it’s not getting to me.”

As per Daily Mail, this precautionary measure originated from concerns about privacy and safety, especially after Jason previously mentioned Travis had to move residences for safety reasons regarding his high-profile romance with Swift. The attention their relationship attracted led to unwanted visits and paparazzi lurking around Travis's former home. While Travis didn’t comment on whether mail has resumed at his new residence or addressed any other encounters with paparazzi, his actions highlight the impact of fame and the measures individuals take to safeguard their privacy.

Earlier this week, Kelce signed a new deal with the Chiefs to make him the highest-paid tight end in the league. Kelce was beyond grateful as during his podcast, he said, "I'm so fricking thankful to (general manager) Brett Veach, (president) Mark Donovan, coach (Andy) Reid -- Big Red, I love you, big guy -- and obviously (owner) Clark Hunt. The Hunt family has been unbelievable to not only myself and this Kansas City community, but they've just been so generous since I've been here in making it feel like home. For the past [11] years I've been able to make this place exactly that, and I've loved every single second of it,” as reported by NFL.

Travis further added, “I'm gonna love the next two years playing here in Kansas City, and we'll see what happens after that, but I am so excited and so thankful to this organization for getting it done and making me feel appreciated and compensated the right way. On top of that, I got to move the needle for the tight end room. It's everyone else's job to go out there and keep making that tight-end AAV number go up and up with every single contract that's better than mine in the future."