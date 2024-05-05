These 7 Celebrities Have Millions of Followers, but They Refuse to Follow Anyone on Instagram

7 Celebrities Who Refuse to Follow Anyone on Instagram

Celebrities often amass millions of followers on Instagram, but not all of them reciprocate with a followback. Some have opted not to follow anyone at all, including friends and family. Despite their continued presence on social media, they've decided to keep their following count minimal for various reasons. Whether it's for mental health considerations or because they maintain a separate account for personal connections, it's unlikely you'll receive a follow-up from these stars. Here's looking at seven big names who refuse to follow anyone on social media.

1. Zendaya

Entering 2024, Zendaya made a notable adjustment to her Instagram account by unfollowing everyone, including her boyfriend Tom Holland. Although she didn't provide a specific reason for this action, Zendaya has previously shared her practice of occasionally taking breaks from social media to prioritize her mental well-being. "Being on [social media] would kind of make me anxious, or I would start to overthink a little too much. [My fans] want me to ... be happy and exist beyond social media," she told People back in 2021.

2. Billie Eilish

In 2020, Billie Eilish made a significant change to her Instagram account by unfollowing everyone, a departure from her previous habit of following hundreds of people. Although she didn't provide a direct explanation for this action, it coincided with her posting and subsequently deleting a message about unfollowing individuals accused of abusive behavior on social media. Reportedly, she unfollowed several prominent men before completely clearing her follow list. While Billie has never officially addressed the reasons behind her decision to unfollow everyone, she has acknowledged struggling with social media during that period per BBC. Just a few months later, she mentioned avoiding reading Instagram comments because of the negative impact it had on her mental well-being.

3. Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo, who once followed hundreds of people on Instagram, now maintains a follower count of zero. The music artist shared that her decision to not follow anyone has helped her reduce her screen time. In 2023, after unfollowing everyone, Rodrigo confessed that she had previously accidentally followed an ex while indulging in some social media stalking. "I had this very embarrassing encounter once where I was stalking my ex as one does. Sue me, sorry. And I accidentally followed him 'cause I was stalking him! I was just following one person, so it was super obvious that I was following him. I have a finsta now, so I’m safe," she said on The Tonight Show.

4. Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bundchen maintains a unique approach to Instagram; she doesn't follow anyone, not even her family members. It was her sister who initially encouraged her to join the platform, although Gisele herself admits she's not particularly fond of it. In a candid interview with Vogue, she expressed that if given the choice, her account would solely feature pictures of sunsets. "It's not my generation -- I have to be honest about that. I'm older and wiser. If I had to promote myself in the way girls modeling now have to do, forget it. I wouldn't do it," she told Vogue.

5. Megan Fox

Despite having over 21 million followers, Megan Fox doesn't follow anyone on Instagram. While there were reports that she once followed her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, that changed amid breakup rumors in 2023. After removing all traces of MGK from her feed, she shared a video with a caption inspired by Beyoncé, saying, "You can taste the dishonesty/it’s all over your breath." "There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons," Fox wrote in a now-deleted post as reported by Too Fab.

6. Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny's Instagram account doesn't include any followed profiles, and he hasn't explained this choice. Despite amassing over 46 million followers, he doesn't reciprocate by following anyone back. His fans are accustomed to this pattern, as Bad Bunny frequently clears his social media profiles before making important career announcements. On Twitter, back in 2023, where Bad Bunny boasts 4.9 million followers, he added a cryptic phrase "They will miss me..." to his bio. Additionally, his profile photo depicts the animated character Bart Simpson from the iconic TV series The Simpsons listening to music on his headphones.

7. Jason Statham

Since joining Instagram in 2015, Jason Statham has accumulated over 40 million followers. However, he has opted not to follow anyone back, including his partner Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. While Statham has never elaborated on his Instagram approach, it appears he prefers using the platform solely to share photos with his followers. Despite lacking Russian heritage, the British actor has garnered a significant following among Russian fans on the internet. On his Instagram posts, hundreds of Russians frequently comment using quotes that are attributed to the actor. According to RTBH these comments, which may seem nonsensical when translated, appear consistently under nearly every photo of Statham on the platform.