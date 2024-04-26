When Bad Bunny Threw Shade at Kendall Jenner's Ex Devin Booker in His Track 'Coco Chanel'

Former Victoria's Secret supermodel, Kendall Jenner and music artist, Bad Bunny have a rumored fling going on, and the rapper recently took a sarcastic jab at Jenner's ex-boyfriend, NBA star, Devin Booker on the Eladio Carrión’s track Coco Chanel. Fans believe the line “I’m not bad baby, that’s a gimmick / But the Puerto Rico sun is warmer than the one in Phoenix" is a major diss on Phoenix Suns player Devin. Bad Bunny also throws in a line for Kendall, referring to her sun sign: “Scorpios are dangerous,” he raps.

According to Elle, the NBA star replied to the diss track in a now-deleted Instagram comment. “He worried about another MAN again.” After the Jenner and Bad Bunny dating rumors started swirling in the media, Booker reportedly unfollowed the supermodel on Instagram. The Kardashians star and the basketball player had broken up due to conflicting schedules in November of 2022.

Currently, Bad Bunny and Kendall are spending quality time together, fueling rumors of a possible romance. According to Seventeen, the two hot singles met at a party in Los Angeles and immediately seemed attracted to each other. They were also spotted leaving the Oscars after-party hosted by music moguls Jay-Z and Beyoncé at Chateau Marmont this month.

Kendall reportedly has the hots for Bad Bunny, as per close sources. "Things are not official between Kendall and Bad Bunny, but they're seeing each other on a regular basis and getting to know each other better," the insider shared. Kendall reportedly wasn't "really looking to date anybody." The source added, "It's not super serious, but she likes him and is open to seeing where things go with him. Kendall appreciates how he treats her with respect and makes her laugh." According to Daily Mail, The Kardashians producer left the Oscars after-party at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood in the same Maybach as Bad Bunny at 4:15 am.

Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker, responds to Bad Bunny allegedly shading him on his latest collaboration:



People reported that prior to the rumors about the two dating, Jenner was linked with Booker, and they went Instagram official on Valentine's Day 2021. Ironically, the couple had been on double dates while seeing other people in May 2018: the supermodel was dating Ben Simmons at that time and Booker was linked to Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods.

According to US Magazine, Booker and Jenner were spotted on a romantic road trip to Sedona, Arizona in 2020, after a subsequent breakup from their partners. It was reported that the couple posted some steamy snaps of each other in January 2021 on Instagram, followed by the reality TV personality posting a pic of watching the Phoenix Suns star play against the Dallas Mavericks on the social media platform. They went official on Valentine's Day that year, and by December, Devin was included in all Kardashian family functions. However, by November 2022 the couple called it quits and reportedly separated amicably.