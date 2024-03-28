When Ivanka Trump Also Joined The Group of Celebrities Who Showed Their Support for Israel

Many famous people have spoken out in favor of Israel after the fatal Hamas attack, and recently, Ivanka Trump has also joined the group of celebrities. Last year, on the last day of the Jewish high holidays, Israelis woke up to the sound of sirens as Hamas and Islamic Jihad launched hundreds of missiles from Gaza and armed terrorists breached the high-tech barriers around the strip to infiltrate Israel, killing and seizing hostages. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war and promised harsh consequences for the Palestinians.

Ivanka shared a story in support of Israel on Instagram that read, "Love and prayers for the people of Israel." This is not the only time she is standing in support of the Jewish community. In the year 2017, there were one hundred threats made against Jewish community facilities in January and February. Ivanka at the time tweeted, "America is a nation built on the principle of religious tolerance. We must protect our houses of worship & religious centers. #JCC."

Ivanka's conversion to Judaism as she married her husband, Jared Kushner, was a watershed moment in her life. She revealed in a Vogue profile from 2015 that she "always shied away from it being a public conversation because it's such a personal thing." She referred to her family's religious beliefs as an "intimate thing" and said that they are "pretty observant, more than some, less than others."

🚨🇮🇱| BREAKING: Israel's bombings in Gaza are resumed. While Israel's Elite commandos enter Qalqilya by land this morning pic.twitter.com/QfN67XdKjb — New world news (@Newworldnewsd) October 10, 2023

Apart from Ivanka, other celebrities jumped in to support Israel at this crucial moment. Madonna shared a video chronology of the current terrorist incidents and wrote in the post, "What is Happening in Israel is Devastating. Watching all of these families especially children being herded, assaulted, and murdered in the streets is Heartbreaking. Imagine if this was happening to you?? It's Unfathomable. Conflicts can never be resolved with violence. Unfortunately, Humanity does not understand this Universal truth. My heart goes out to Israel. To Families and Homes that have been destroyed. To children who are lost. To Innocent Victims who have Been Killed. Let us all Pray. For Israel. For Peace."

Natalie Portman, who is Israeli-born, shared, "Children, women, and the elderly have been murdered and abducted from their own homes. I am in horror at these barbaric acts and my heart is pounding with love and prayer for the families of all affected."

Gal Gadot, another Israel native, wrote, "I stand with Israel you should too. The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!" On the social networking site Threads, Josh Gad mourned the loss of Israeli life as he wrote, "I have no words. I am praying for my many family members in Israel. What a cowardly act. What we are witnessing in real-time right now is unprecedented since the Yom Kippur war. My heart breaks for the families of those who have lost loved ones, and for the hostages who have been taken. What a horrific day."

He further called it a "Football Match" and said, "Instead of compassion & humanity, people are treating this as if it’s a FOOTBALL match with two teams when the points scored are dead human bodies. Waving flags around as if they are team jerseys, Somewhere in a basement right now, tied up and terrified are little CHILDREN who have never done anything to hurt a Palestinian. Somewhere on the streets of Gaza are innocent people who are being shelled, because terrorists decided it was best to destroy any opportunity for peace."

