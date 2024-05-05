Here's What Taylor Swift Told Emily Blunt's 9-Year-Old Daughter About Her 'Fashion Sense'

Emily Blunt complimented Taylor Swift when she spoke with radio DJ Howard Stern while promoting her new movie The Fall Guy. She affirmed that she is a Swiftie and declared her love for Swift before sharing a personal story about how Swift met Blunt and her daughter. Blunt and her actor husband John Krasinski are parents to two kids, Violet, 7, and Hazel, 9.

On Monday, Blunt said on The Howard Stern Show, "[Taylor] She’s the nicest…She was so nice to my kids! My oldest kid had just cut her hair off, this very short haircut that she was very self-conscious about. And Taylor Swift goes, ‘God, look at you. Just like this 60s Beatnik cool kid. I, I love your style.’" Blunt's daughter was delighted by the particular remark. Although it might have been a casual remark for Swift, Blunt referred to the singer's words of kindness as 'the best thing anyone's done for my child.' Given that her children were interacting with celebrities like Swift, the radio host made a joke about Blunt having to keep them "level".

As reported by HuffPost, Blunt added, "I think they’ve been around a lot of people in this job. And I think they’re relieved, often, to meet children of people in this job. Because it’s like a secret language of understanding how weird it is that their mom is known, you know?" Interestingly, her kids do find strangers approaching their well-known mother "weird". She added, "They don’t like it when people come up to me. They don’t like it because people’s energies can be quite intense."

The actress spoke about her desire to spend more time with her kids in 2023 when she appeared on Bruce Bozzi's iHeart show Table for Two. She said during the podcast, "This year, I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is 9, so we’re in the last year of single digits. And I just feel [like] there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little. And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones."

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Bozzi also inquired about Blunt's relationship with Krasinski. She revealed at the time, "It’s usually the morning. We [rescued] an absolutely beautiful puppy. … I wasn’t wanting to get a dog, but the kids were pushing for it and John was up for it. I don’t mind getting up early with this puppy because it means that John and I can kind of talk in the morning and catch up and really talk before the kids are up and everything. … I love watching things like The Voice. I mean, we love The Voice"